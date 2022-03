Does anyone else ever feel powerless to the convenience of pre-packaged snacks? With life having picked back up to its usual busyness, making a big spread of healthful food for you and/or your loved ones can feel out of reach sometimes. I often find my pantry is chock-full of cheddar rice puffs, cookies and pretzels, and all I want is to savor an in-between-mealtime snack that involves something a little more wholesome — something homemade. So, what is there to do? How will we refuse the temptation of snack aisle at the grocery store? Well, we find quick, easy healthy snack recipes that are enticing enough to lure us away from it.

