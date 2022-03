HANOVER -- When tournament action rolls through Hanover High, there's no better time to ignite from beyond the arc. Just ask 6-foot-4 junior swingman Jake Peterson, who knocked down six 3-pointers in a 22-point performance throughout the Hawks' wire-to-wire 66-28 victory over No. 45 Advanced Math and Science Academy (12-9) in the preliminary game of the Division 3 state tournament. With the win, No. 20 Hanover (11-11) advances to play No. 13 Oakmont on Friday in the Round of 32. ...

HANOVER, MA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO