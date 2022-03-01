OTS will expand routes into AirPark

The yellow route bus of the Owensboro Transit System drives down Wathen’s Crossing to the bus stop that is one of the closest to the MidAmerica Airpark. OTS will expand routes into the Airpark. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Transit System will include a bus route into MidAmerica Airpark when it upgrades bus routes in the near future.

OTS Director Pamela Canary said officials are preparing an action plan based on recommendations from the Florida firm of Tindale Oliver, which studied the transit system last year.

The city’s closest bus route stops near the Airpark property. Canary said the Tindale Oliver study recommended the route be extended into the industrial park.

“After the route study, the routes that are proposed would actually go into the Airpark,” Canary said.

When asked if the closest stop to the Airpark was used by workers, Canary said OTS statistics show the three to five people use the stop daily on the average weekday.

“We make an assumption based on the hours they are riding that they are working at the Airpark,” Canary said.

More riders might use the service once the bus line is extended into the Airpark, she said.

The transit system is currently creating an action plan based on the Tindale study. Along with adding the Airpark property to the bus line, the study recommended changing some routes to make bus service more efficient for riders in the Kentucky 54 area, by keeping buses servicing the area on a 45-minute schedule.

The survey also recommended adding transfer points, so people could switch buses without having to ride all the way to the bus terminal downtown.

“We are in the first stage of implementation,and that is coming up with an action plan on how to implement the changes,” Canary said.

At a Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting last week, Candance Castlen Brake, president and CEO of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, said the Airpark needs bus service through the second shift, so people working nights could ride the bus home.

Canary said the Tinsdale Oliver study recommended buses run later, so buses would be doing their final pickups of the evening at 8 p.m.

The study recommended the city continue not providing bus services on Sundays.

Operating until 8 p.m. “would be much different from what we are doing right now,” Canary said. When asked the feasibility of running through second shift hours, Canary said staffing would be an issue.

“The problem is we are short drivers” and are constantly looking for additional drivers, she said. “If we extend our hours, that means more drivers.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse