ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

OTS will expand routes into AirPark

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wG2RA_0eS1QPcA00
The yellow route bus of the Owensboro Transit System drives down Wathen’s Crossing to the bus stop that is one of the closest to the MidAmerica Airpark. OTS will expand routes into the Airpark. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Transit System will include a bus route into MidAmerica Airpark when it upgrades bus routes in the near future.

OTS Director Pamela Canary said officials are preparing an action plan based on recommendations from the Florida firm of Tindale Oliver, which studied the transit system last year.

The city’s closest bus route stops near the Airpark property. Canary said the Tindale Oliver study recommended the route be extended into the industrial park.

“After the route study, the routes that are proposed would actually go into the Airpark,” Canary said.

When asked if the closest stop to the Airpark was used by workers, Canary said OTS statistics show the three to five people use the stop daily on the average weekday.

“We make an assumption based on the hours they are riding that they are working at the Airpark,” Canary said.

More riders might use the service once the bus line is extended into the Airpark, she said.

The transit system is currently creating an action plan based on the Tindale study. Along with adding the Airpark property to the bus line, the study recommended changing some routes to make bus service more efficient for riders in the Kentucky 54 area, by keeping buses servicing the area on a 45-minute schedule.

More from this section

The survey also recommended adding transfer points, so people could switch buses without having to ride all the way to the bus terminal downtown.

“We are in the first stage of implementation,and that is coming up with an action plan on how to implement the changes,” Canary said.

At a Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting last week, Candance Castlen Brake, president and CEO of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, said the Airpark needs bus service through the second shift, so people working nights could ride the bus home.

Canary said the Tinsdale Oliver study recommended buses run later, so buses would be doing their final pickups of the evening at 8 p.m.

The study recommended the city continue not providing bus services on Sundays.

Operating until 8 p.m. “would be much different from what we are doing right now,” Canary said. When asked the feasibility of running through second shift hours, Canary said staffing would be an issue.

“The problem is we are short drivers” and are constantly looking for additional drivers, she said. “If we extend our hours, that means more drivers.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Fact check: Joe Biden's State of the Union address

—In his first State of the Union address, President Biden confronted Vladimir Putin's "premeditated and unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine and announced the closure of U.S. airspace to Russian planes. He also discussed the high inflation the U.S. is enduring at home and his plans to bring costs down while reducing the country's deficits.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Ukrainians say they are fighting on in Kherson

WASHINGTON/KYIV/KHARKIV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainians said they were fighting on in the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while Moscow stepped up its lethal bombardment of major population centres that its invasion force has so far failed to tame. With Moscow having failed in its aim of...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Owensboro, KY
Government
State
Florida State
Owensboro, KY
Traffic
Local
Kentucky Government
The Associated Press

Biden joins allies, bans Russian planes from US airspace

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday night in his State of the Union address that the U.S. is banning Russian flights from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. The move follows similar action by Canada and the European Union this week. Biden also issued an ominous warning that...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airpark#Bus Service#Bus Routes#Brake#Ots#Owensboro Transit System
CNN

Cain Velasquez, former UFC champion, arrested in Bay Area shooting

CNN — Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested in connection with a shooting in California’s Bay Area, police said. The victim was taken Monday to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department. Velasquez was booked into the Santa Clara County...
SAN JOSE, CA
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
3K+
Followers
214
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy