The Yates County History Center recently unveiled its newest exhibit, “Take Me Out to the Ball Game: Baseball & Softball in Yates County,” to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Penn Yan Little League. On display in this exhibit are uniforms, equipment, trophies, photos, and other items from teams and players on various levels throughout the county. There is also information on the Cuban Giants and other local teams as well as the history of baseball and softball in America and the world.

1 DAY AGO