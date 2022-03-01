10 scenes of Pancake Day in and around Sunderland over the years as we flip back to the past

Making the perfect pancake couldn’t be easier. It requires just three ingredients, flour, milk and eggs. But this year we predict we’re going to see lots of TikTok-inspired variations on the old classics. Whether you’re a purist, who likes nothing more than lemon and sugar, a sweet tooth who slathers theirs in Nutella, or a gourmand who takes inspiration from France, with layers of ham and cheese, first things first – you need a decent pan in which to make it. We’ve found pans starting from just £7.99, and with many also ideal for making omelettes too – they’re a lot...

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO