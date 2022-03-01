Coaching Presence and Shadow Practice

Experienced storyteller will lead media and public affairs, support growing Audience Engagement operation. The Marshall Project, the Pulitzer-winning nonprofit media organization covering criminal justice, is excited to announce the hire of a new Director of Communications. Dacrie Brooks will oversee public affairs and communications for The Marshall Project, amplifying reporting in the wider media and building the organization’s brand and profile. Brooks is joining The Marshall Project from the H.E. Butt Foundation, where she led storytelling initiatives and directed the launch of the organization’s Narrative Change Project. She is a dynamic media relations expert and experienced communications professional, with 11 years running her own communications consultancy and developing strategic marketing campaigns for two national PR agencies.
Comments / 0