Giulio capped his high school wrestling career with a 9-5 win over Meridian’s Isaiah Twait in the 170-pound championship at the state 5A tournament on Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello, Giulio’s fourth straight title. He is the first four-time champion in program history. He’s such a great competitor,” Coeur d’Alene coach Jeff Moffat said. “He just rises to the occasion. He had to remain focused, and he did a great job. We just told him to go out and do your thing, and he did.”

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO