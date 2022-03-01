ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

We're Uber-Pumped for Showtime's Biopic Series 'Super Pumped' — Here's the Episode Release Schedule

Distractify
Distractify
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you and your best girlies have ever embarked on a rowdy night filled with one (or three) too many Long Island iced teas, it's more than likely that you relied on Uber to transport the gang home in one piece. Or maybe it's just not a Q train day in...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Super Pumped’: Quentin Tarantino Set As Narrator For Showtime Anthology’s First Season

EXCLUSIVE: Quentin Tarantino is set as the narrator for the first season of Showtime’s anthology series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. The project reunites the Oscar-winning filmmaker with his Kill Bill star Uma Thurman, who is playing Arianna Huffington. The series’ first installment, based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book, tells the story of the ride-sharing company that stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Travis Kalanick, its hard-charging CEO who ultimately was ousted in a boardroom coup. The Battle for Uber is set...
TV & VIDEOS
Middletown Press

‘Super Pumped’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime, New Season to Focus on Facebook

The business anthology series “Super Pumped” has been renewed for Season 2 at Showtime. The news was announced as part of the ViacomCBS investor day presentation. Each season of the show will focus on a different major story from the world of business. The first season, which focuses on the rise of Uber, will debut on Showtime on Feb. 27. It is based on the Mike Isaac book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.”
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

“Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” with Brian Koppelman, David Levien & Beth Schacter

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful unicorn companies and the tumult of its corporate culture. Join Washington Post Live for a conversation with showrunners and executive producers Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter about the start of the transportation company, the rise and fall of Uber’s former CEO Travis Kalanick and the show’s depiction of startup culture.
TV & VIDEOS
NYLON

Everything Coming to Netflix March 2022

Right now, Netflix is riding high off our current obsession with scam artists, as The Tinder Swindler tops the streaming service’s global film charts and Shonda Rhimes’ Anna Delvey miniseries Inventing Anna does the same for television. It’s been a strong start to 2022 at La Casa de Ted Sarandos, and from the looks of it, the streamer has no intentions of slowing down. With just one glance at the list for new content coming in March, it’s clear Netflix has plenty for everyone to get excited about.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Kyle Chandler
Person
Travis Kalanick
Person
Brian Koppelman
ComicBook

Amazon Renews Hit Series for Season 2 Days After Season 1 Premiere

It didn't take long for Amazon Studios to decide that it had a new hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the iconic Jack Reacher character from author Lee Child's bestselling novel series, released its first season on Prime Video on Friday, February 4th. Fans have quickly taken to this new iteration of the character, with Alan Ritchson stepping in to take on the titular role. On Monday evening, just three days after Reacher's entire first season debuted, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a second installment.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: February 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is ready to fill your heart with some of the best new content available for streaming this month, so get ready to feel the love that is the full force of their February programming. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving in the next month, any heartbreak will soon be healed by the impressive list of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and impressive February 2022 premieres will have something sweet for everything.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Here’s the next true-crime docuseries coming to Netflix that will have everyone talking

The Tinder Swindler is currently the #1 English-language film on Netflix, with the jaw-dropping true-crime documentary garnering 45.8 million hours watched globally for the week ended February 6. That’s not a surprise, because the film is so well put-together, and the women who were wronged are so compelling, that it’s one of the most memorable watches so far this year on Netflix. Meanwhile, the next true crime title on Netflix that will similarly have everyone talking is almost here. Get ready for Bad Vegan.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Pumped#Showtime#Uber Technologies Inc#Red Swoosh#Scour#Ubercab#Uma Thurman Lrb
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The 10 Best TV Medical Dramas, Ranked

What is it that draws us to medical dramas? Is it the sense of urgency whenever we’re hooked to watching doctors frantically try and save someone’s life? Are the smokey romances that spark up between co-workers?. Whatever the case is, medical dramas have been a reliable staple on...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
UCLA
ComicBook

New Limited Series Continues its Reign Atop Netflix Charts

Julia Garner, the scene-stealing breakout star of acclaimed series Ozark, finally got her chance to take the Netflix spotlight for herself with the debut of a limited series called Inventing Anna. Garner stars in the series as the titular character, who creates a fake life in order to fool New York City's elite. Like The Queen's Gambit last year, Inventing Anna is proving itself as the kind of limited drama series that captures the attention of Netflix subscribers.
TV SERIES
Connecticut Post

‘Super Pumped’ Tells the Story of Uber, Minus the Horsepower: TV Review

“Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” Showtime’s limited series about Travis Kalanick’s period as CEO of the rideshare company, runs on a simple either-or proposition. Kalanick focused all of his energies on the success of the corporation he ran, at the expense of his employees’ well-being and physical safety, as well as of ethics, labor practices and the law. This made him either a terrible boss or — as he sees it — the optimal one.
TV & VIDEOS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Uber founder puts a brake on his own rise in 'Super Pumped'

In a scene from Showtime's new anthology series "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber," Travis Kalanick, the ride-sharing company's controversial founder, strides into the boardroom as the Beastie Boys song "Rhymin & Stealin" blasts on the soundtrack. Over the next 2 1/2 minutes, Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and his right-hand man,...
BUSINESS
thecinemaholic.com

Super Pumped Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ follows the tumultuous early days of the transport company Uber and its high-energy and controversial CEO Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Episode 1 of the Showtime anthology series introduces us to the protagonist as he tries to make inroads into the highly protected transport industry while grappling with the constant pressure to grow the company.
TRAFFIC
Primetimer

Quentin Tarantino being a massive Billions fan led to him narrating Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

Brian Koppelman, who co-created both Super Pumped and Billions with David Levien, says he reached out Tarantino to serve as narrator because of his Billions fandom. “What David and I knew was in the last two years – if you listen to the podcast you know what a big deal Quentin’s work is to us – he wrote to us that he had become a really big Billions watcher and fan,” Koppelman tells TheWrap. “He watches it very closely and is very engaged with every reference and every character’s journey. So that’s why we thought maybe it was possible he would do it. We knew he liked our work to some extent, or was engaging it.”
MOVIES
Variety

‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Charles Dance Cast in ‘Washington Black’ at Hulu

Click here to read the full article. Charles Dance has been cast in Hulu’s “Washington Black” in the recurring role of James Wilde. James is the father of Erasmus and Titch (Tom Ellis) Wilde. He is described as an esteemed scientist and inventor whose shadow looms over the entire story, bearing down with the enormous weight of patriarchy, empire and duty. At his core, Wilde is a man fighting to give himself permission to love the way he must, even as he reckons with his failings as a father. Throughout the series, he will attempt to reconcile those things without destroying...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Showtime’s ‘Super Pumped’ Review: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Showboats in a Good Way as Uber Founder

Travis Kalanick, the former CEO of the ride-sharing company Uber, might seem like a tiresome subject for a seven-episode docudrama series: another move-fast-break-things tech bro whose “change the world” sloganeering barely disguises a seething insecurity. Yet these qualities are exactly what makes this such a plum role for Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the star of the new series “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.” That’s not meant as a dig at Gordon-Levitt, a talented actor with charisma and energy to spare. But his work as Kalanick does the neat trick of flipping a performer’s potential weaknesses — a sometime tendency to peacock, in his visible efforts to put on a show — into a character-defining strength. The show’s version of Kalanick, called “TK” by his closest colleagues, is brash and cocksure; he’s also relentlessly self-conscious about his endless points of reference — “Zuck” (of Facebook), “Ek” (of Spotify), and any other “founders” (to use TK’s preferred, cultlike term) who became obscenely wealthy legends.
MOVIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
118K+
Followers
19K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy