Weather Permitting Astronomy Club Is Viewing a Night Sky

Skywatchers will be treated to a celestial duet tonight (Feb. 2) as the new moon passes near Jupiter. Jupiter will appear very close to, or in conjunction with, the crescent moon, with the moon passing just over 4 degrees to the south of the bright gas giant at 4:10 p.m. EST (2110 GMT). (Your clenched fist at arm's length is roughly 10 degrees in the sky, so look for about a half-fist between the two objects.) When observed from Earth, the moon and Jupiter are considered to be in conjunction because they share the same right ascension, according to the skywatching site In-The-Sky.org.

ASTRONOMY ・ 27 DAYS AGO