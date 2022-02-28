ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunnison County, CO

27-year-old snowshoer killed in avalanche identified

By Jessica Snouwaert jessica.snouwaert@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
S_Laitinen, iStock

The Gunnison County Coroner's Office identified a 27-year-old man killed during an avalanche near Marble in Gunnison County Friday as Nathaniel "Nate" Ethan Schmidt.

Officials said a group of four snowshoers and two dogs went to the backcountry in the lower portion of Yule Creek on an unmaintained road. Three people and both dogs moved to the side of the road with a steep gully and triggered the avalanche, according to an initial report by the Avalanche Information Center.

Two people were partially buried during the event but were able to dig themselves out. Schmidt and both his dogs were buried and killed.

Authorities learned about the avalanche — which was about 50 feet wide and 250 feet vertically — just before 5 p.m., officials said.

Search efforts on Friday were limited due to unstable conditions in the area, officials said. Crews postponed their search just after 9 p.m. but continued on Saturday, when they found the man and two dogs, officials said.

West Elk Mountain Rescue, Mountain Rescue Aspen, Carbondale Fire and Rescue and the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office assisted CAIC with the search.

David Mullen contributed to this report.

CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Denver Gazette

