Caleb Williams is the gift that keeps on giving for the USC Trojans. When announcing his decision to transfer, he finished Lincoln Riley’s effort of bringing a wave of attention back on the west coast. Now, the star quarterback is giving his NIL deal to give back with the first known recipient being the Trojans’ women’s basketball team. Within a week of being at USC, the likely Heisman Trophy candidate quickly inked a deal with Beats which was co-founded by Los Angeles icon Dr. Dre, giving Williams a fitting welcome to Southern California after leaving Norman behind.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO