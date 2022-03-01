ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Both Were Falsified

courierjournal.net
 1 day ago

In a Times Daily February 18 letter to the editor, Pete Lopez wrote, “The bible warns...

www.courierjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Letter: Democrats, Russia both lie

I feel compelled to address Secretary of State Antony Binken’s recent United Nation speech imploring President Putin to withdraw his troops from the Ukraine border. I’m sure that most working people missed the midmorning speech where Blinken laid out his reasons for Russia’s withdrawal from the Ukraine.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Florence, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
MSNBC

Team Trump features a growing list of members who oppose Trump

During his tenure as Donald Trump’s attorney general, William Barr was a loyal partisan, celebrated by the then-president’s followers. Now, Trump sees Barr as a “spineless RINO” and a “disappointment in every sense of the word.”. It’s part of a larger pattern that casts the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Times Daily
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Fox News Are Melting Down Over Biden’s Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman to Supreme Court

President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he had the opportunity to nominate a new Supreme Court justice, he would nominate a Black woman. No one seemed to care at the time. Presidents had made similar pledges in the past. Ronald Reagan in 1980 pledged to nominate a woman to “one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration.” Donald Trump in 2020 promised to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman, leading to the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. But now that Biden is actually in a position to nominate a new justice to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Mitch McConnell ridiculed as he admits he ‘doesn’t know’ if any Black women work for him: ‘I haven’t checked’

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was ridiculed after he said he hadn’t “checked” to see if any Black women worked for him.The Republican senator from Kentucky, who worked closely with Donald Trump’s administration to radically reshape the federal judiciary, landed in hot water on Tuesday while responding to a question from journalist Pablo Manriquez about the number of Black women he employed.“How many Black women do you have on staff?” Manriquez asked Mr McConnell. He further asked how this informed his decision on president Joe Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court nominee following the retirement of liberal Justice Stephen...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy