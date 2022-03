Heaven Nettles came to New Orleans from Houston last weekend to spend time with her late mother’s family at some Carnival parades. She went with relatives to an oyster stand outside a Mid-City bar on Saturday, about three blocks off the Endymion route, when a man started shooting at another, according to her father. Gunfire struck and killed Heaven, along with two men, leaving her loved ones to grapple with how a family reunion had turned so tragic.

