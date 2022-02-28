Lancaster Colony Is Still Expensive

Phillips 66 has been through a lot because of the pandemic. Now, its business is coming back roaring, providing a way for strong dividend hikes and buybacks. I own one of Phillips 66 (PSX) largest competitors Valero Energy (VLO). It's one of three energy stocks in my dividend growth portfolio and one of my favorite holdings, despite its cyclical behavior and very volatile stock price. This year, Phillips 66 has outperformed the S&P 500 (+13.4% vs. -9.6%) as investors rush for value. That's where the company shines. Unlike traditional oil & gas companies, which Phillips 66 is not, it's able to generate consistent free cash flow used to boost shareholder returns. In this article, I will explain why the stock has been on my "buy on weakness" list and why I believe that dividend growth investors will enjoy this high-yield champion. At the end of the article, I will answer the question in the title. So, bear with me!

