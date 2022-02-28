ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster Colony Is Still Expensive

By Patrick Doyle
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares are trading even more richly, in spite of a significant drop in profitability. This is a bad combination in my view. Since putting out my cautious piece on Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) about seventeen months ago, the stock has lost about 3.8%, against a gain of about 29.7% for...

seekingalpha.com

Seeking Alpha

After A 15% Drop, Eli Lilly Is Still Too Expensive

As a dividend growth investor, I constantly look for additional investment opportunities for my portfolio. In a previous article, I analyzed Medtronic (MDT), which is a company that I already own in my dividend growth portfolio. As I look for additions in the healthcare sector, Medtronic is a very reliable medical devices company.
Seekingalpha.com

INDA Is Still Expensive Despite The Recent Pullback

INDA provides exposure to a basket of large and mid-sized Indian equities. According to Statista, the Indian economy is expected to grow at mid-single-digit rates up until 2026. Therefore, India should grow faster in the future than the US and most European countries. Despite the exciting tailwinds, the Nifty 50...
Seekingalpha.com

Affirm: Still 4x More Expensive Than Peers

Given Affirm's projected growth, a premium is deserved. The question is how much. In December, I wrote a piece on here titled “Buy Now, Pay Later TAM Misunderstood, Not Replacing Credit Cards.” Since it was about BNPL in general, I did not get into the specifics as to the appropriate valuation for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM), other than saying it’s just too rich on a risk-adjusted basis.
Seekingalpha.com

These 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Retirement Dream Stocks

Market turmoil caused by several risk factors has many investors scared. As the Chinese curse goes "may you live in interest times." After a very boring 2021, when stocks pretty much only when up, 2022 is proving to be very interesting indeed. So far this year we've seen the market...
Seekingalpha.com

Phillips 66 - That One Big Reason To Buy Shares

Phillips 66 has been through a lot because of the pandemic. Now, its business is coming back roaring, providing a way for strong dividend hikes and buybacks. I own one of Phillips 66 (PSX) largest competitors Valero Energy (VLO). It's one of three energy stocks in my dividend growth portfolio and one of my favorite holdings, despite its cyclical behavior and very volatile stock price. This year, Phillips 66 has outperformed the S&P 500 (+13.4% vs. -9.6%) as investors rush for value. That's where the company shines. Unlike traditional oil & gas companies, which Phillips 66 is not, it's able to generate consistent free cash flow used to boost shareholder returns. In this article, I will explain why the stock has been on my "buy on weakness" list and why I believe that dividend growth investors will enjoy this high-yield champion. At the end of the article, I will answer the question in the title. So, bear with me!
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
