ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Worst Roommate Ever: The real-life cases behind Netflix’s latest true-crime series

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDR7D_0eS1LPDr00

Netflix viewers are already fascinated by the housemate horror stories on Worst Roommate Ever , a new true-crime anthology series from Netflix.

Arriving on the streaming service on Tuesday (1 February), the series tells the stories of people that moved in with strangers, only for them to end up being the co-habitors from hell.

The five-part documentary series covers four cases, all of which took place in North and South America.

Find out more about the real-life stories below…

Dorothea Puente

Episode one of Worst Roommate Ever focuses on Dorothea Puente, the so-called “Death House Landlady” who killed at least nine people in the Eighties.

Puente, then in her fifties, lived in Sacramento, California, where she ran a boarding house from 1982 to 1988.

Her first victim was 61-year-old Ruth Monroe, a lodger who died of a drug overdose, which Puente told the police was a suicide.

She then spent three years in prison from 1982 after being accused of drugging and stealing from an elderly man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Enevf_0eS1LPDr00

When she got out of jail, she went back to running the boarding house. Puente worked in conjunction with local social workers, as she was known for taking on “tough cases”..

Most of the boarders at her home were elderly or mentally disabled, with Puente cashing their social security cheques following their deaths.

Following the disappearance of one of her tenants, who had developmental disabilities and schizophrenia, in 1988, police discovered seven bodies buried on the property.

Puente was charged with nine murders and convicted of three, with the jury unable to reach a deliberation on the remaining six.

She died in prison in March 2011, still insisting her innocence.

KC Joy

Another story covered in Worst Roommate Ever is that of 36-year-old college student Maribel Ramos.

Ramos, who had previously served in the Iraq war, went missing in May 2013 in Santa Ana, California. She was reported missing by her family, with a friend starting a Yelp thread hoping to track her down.

One user asked if Ramos’s roommate KC Joy had been questioned by the police. On the website, Joy shared details of the police’s investigation, but kept referring to Ramos in the past tense.

Her friends were left suspicious, but Joy insisted it was simply a mistake as English wasn’t his first language.

Joy was put under surveillance in the days after Ramos went missing and was soon discovered searching on a library computer how long bodies take to decompose. He also looked up where the police were in relation to a certain location, with her body discovered in a canyon in that area.

During the trial, authorities said that Joy and Ramos had argued about rent the night before she died. Prosecutors alleged that he was in love with her and the feelings were not reciprocated.

Joy was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Youssef Khater

Youssef Khater was a conman who attacked Callie Quinn, a college graduate he lived in a large house share in Santiago, Chile with, in 2011.

Khater had borrowed money from a number of their housemates and needed to pay up, then one night lured Quinn to visit a condo he had promised to rent to her and a friend.

Khater hit Quinn around the head with a piece of metal and strangled her, before wrapping her in a tarpaulin and attempting to bury her alive beneath a pile of ash.

She suffered a concussion, corneal abrasions, and a lesion in her larynx and received nine stitches in her head.

Khater claimed that he needed to return to Denmark after his mother had died, but he instead waited at his girlfriend’s house before going off the grid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11obK9_0eS1LPDr00

Quinn’s case was taken on by lawyer Rocío Berríos, who learnt that Khater wasn’t actually a marathon runner, but rather a scammer.

Quinn’s story ended up gaining national attention, with a man getting in contact who claimed that they had raised $8,000 to sponsor Khater in a race, only for him to drop out at the last minute.

He then stopped returning their texts and vanished when a doctor’s report said that he was medically fine to run and later claimed that the man actually owed him money. It also turned out that he had previously attacked a British athlete called Dominic Rayner and had a history of stealing and scamming.

Khater was arrested in August and gave a statement saying that he was not responsible for attacking Quinn. He would later admit that he did hit her over the head, but had never intended to kill her.

Khater was found guilty of attempted murder and fraud, amounting to a 602 days in total in jail. However, he had already served more than half of those while awaiting trial.

Jamison Bachman

The case of Jamison Bachman is so troubling, two episodes of Worst Roommate Ever are dedicated to it.

The story begins in Philadelphia in 2017, when Alex Miller posted an advert online to rent her spare bedroom.

The man who took it was “Jed Creek”, who said he was a lawyer in New York but needed somewhere to stay nearby while his family members were sick.

Miller rented the room to the man even though the cheque he signed for her didn’t include an address or name, but things quickly got worse as he argued with her about his pets and paying the bills, stole items and withheld rent.

She soon discovered that “Creek” was actually Jamison Bachman, a serial squatter. Rather than working as a lawyer, he would spend his days hanging around the surrounding area while slowly taking over their homes.

At least four former roommates reported Bachman refusing to pay rent and eventually becoming violent with them.

Miller attempted to get rid of Bachman by holding a large party while he was doing online tutoring to show that he was unwelcome.

However, the next day he attacked Miller in the bathroom, choking her and stabbing her in the thigh.

He was arrested but bailed out by his brother. When his sister-in-law said that she didn’t want him in the house anymore, he beat his brother to death, stealing his credit card and his sister’s car.

Bachman hid in a hotel, where he was arrested and charged with murder in December 2017. However, he died by suicide in prison before the trial could begin.

Worst Roommate Ever is on Netflix now.

Comments / 1

Related
NYLON

Everything Coming to Netflix March 2022

Right now, Netflix is riding high off our current obsession with scam artists, as The Tinder Swindler tops the streaming service’s global film charts and Shonda Rhimes’ Anna Delvey miniseries Inventing Anna does the same for television. It’s been a strong start to 2022 at La Casa de Ted Sarandos, and from the looks of it, the streamer has no intentions of slowing down. With just one glance at the list for new content coming in March, it’s clear Netflix has plenty for everyone to get excited about.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This is the new nerve-shredding Netflix horror movie everyone has been waiting for

According to Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues, producer and co-producer for Netflix’s new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, the opportunity to make a sequel to the 1974 original was, pardon the pun, a nightmare come true. “It was impossible to say no,” the filmmakers raved, in press material that accompanies the release of the Netflix film tomorrow. “We feel stories like this need to … evolve with each generation like a favorite campfire story.”
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Today, February 17

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Inventing Anna, Love Is Blind, and Sweet Magnolias. She's been crushing it all week, but today we'd like to give a special shoutout to two-time Emmy-winning actress Julia Garner, who has two shows on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Shows list on Thursday, Feb. 17. At No. 1, she has the Shonda Rhimes-produced limited series Inventing Anna, in which she stars as notorious scam artist Anna Delvey, and gives an incredibly entertaining, crazily accented performance. At No. 5, she has the most recent season of her breakout show, Ozark, the one that won her the Emmys and may win her another this year, because she's that good in it. The two shows demonstrate her range and facility for accents. Kudos to you, Julia, as you Garner more accolades. (Boo! I'll see myself out.)
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
BGR.com

This chilling new Netflix horror movie has viewers afraid to fall asleep

Elizabeth Lail is a familiar face to Netflix subscribers, thanks to her role in one of the biggest series the streamer has ever released: The psychological thriller You, based on a series of popular books. However, don’t be surprised to scroll through your Netflix app and stumble across her name and likeness connected to another top-tanked title. It’s called Countdown, and it’s one of the most-watched horror movies on Netflix. In fact, it’s one of the service’s most-watched movies, period, for the time being.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Amazon Renews Hit Series for Season 2 Days After Season 1 Premiere

It didn't take long for Amazon Studios to decide that it had a new hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the iconic Jack Reacher character from author Lee Child's bestselling novel series, released its first season on Prime Video on Friday, February 4th. Fans have quickly taken to this new iteration of the character, with Alan Ritchson stepping in to take on the titular role. On Monday evening, just three days after Reacher's entire first season debuted, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a second installment.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Miller
Person
Dorothea Puente
Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: February 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is ready to fill your heart with some of the best new content available for streaming this month, so get ready to feel the love that is the full force of their February programming. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving in the next month, any heartbreak will soon be healed by the impressive list of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and impressive February 2022 premieres will have something sweet for everything.
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Roommates#Suicide
Android Authority

9 movies and shows to watch alongside Reacher on Amazon Prime

The white-knuckle action series is a terrific hit for Amazon, and there's plenty more where that came from. Reacher is heading to Amazon Prime Video on February 4. We watched it all ahead of the premiere to help put together a list of movies and shows like Reacher. The show is a real treat for fans of detective fiction, and it’s likely to leave you wanting more.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Here’s the next true-crime docuseries coming to Netflix that will have everyone talking

The Tinder Swindler is currently the #1 English-language film on Netflix, with the jaw-dropping true-crime documentary garnering 45.8 million hours watched globally for the week ended February 6. That’s not a surprise, because the film is so well put-together, and the women who were wronged are so compelling, that it’s one of the most memorable watches so far this year on Netflix. Meanwhile, the next true crime title on Netflix that will similarly have everyone talking is almost here. Get ready for Bad Vegan.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged With Fatal Fentanyl-Laced Overdose After Being Linked To Drug Delivery Service

Lucifer actor Kather Sei has been charged after allegedly delivering fentanyl-laced pills that led to a fatal overdose while working for a drug trafficking ring. Radar has learned the 36-year-old — whose real name is Mucktarr Kather Sei —was arrested in Los Angeles on Saturday. He is being accused of working with a woman who ran a drug delivery service. The female has been identified as Mirela Todorova, also known by her street name “Mimi."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

527K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy