ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul has signed legislation giving the greenlight for New York hemp farmers to start growing in 2022. "I am proud to sign this bill, which positions New York's farmers to be the first to grow cannabis and jumpstart the safe, equitable and inclusive new industry we are building," Governor Hochul said. "New York State will continue to lead the way in delivering on our commitment to bring economic opportunity and growth to every New Yorker in every corner of our great state."

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO