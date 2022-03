Condoms and chocolates are about to get more expensive, as the makers of Durex and KitKat have both warned of price increases due to growing production costs.Nestle boss Mark Schneider, who looks after brands like KitKat and Nescafe, said it was a “safe assumption” that prices would rise this year and that all aspects of the company have been impacted by inflation.He told the BBC: “It is a safe assumption that our input cost increases for 2022 will be higher than 2021, that is something that we have to reflect in our pricing.”Schneider continued: “There is almost no place...

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO