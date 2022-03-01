ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Who should not take PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE (EUA)?

The following conditions are contraindicated with this drug. Check with your physician if you have any of the following:. Selected from data included with permission and copyrighted by First...

Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
Phys.org

What is your dog's lifespan? You might be surprised

How old is your dog in human years? And what factors contribute to a long and healthy life for a dog?. For years, it's been generally accepted that "dog years" are roughly human years times seven—that a 1-year-old puppy is like a 7-year-old child, and an 11-year-old elderly dog is like a 77-year-old senior citizen. But it's actually much more complicated, say experts.
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
CBS News

CDC to update guidelines for immunocompromised Americans

The CDC is expected to update guidelines for Americans with weakened immune systems on Monday. Officials are recommending a shorter wait time to receive a fourth booster dose for those who have received Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. They are also advising people who have gotten the Johnson and Johnson vaccines to seek two booster doses rather than one. Dr. Mark Kline, the chief physician of Children's Hospital New Orleans, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss this and other developments in the COVID-19 crisis.
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Is a person who had COVID-19 as protected as a vaccinated person?

DEAR DR. ROACH: My significant other and I are in our 50s, vaccinated and boosted. We have one child under 12 who is fully vaccinated. A close relative, who is against both vaccinations and mask-wearing, is currently sick with COVID-19. The relative has been insisting on being able to visit with us indoors at our home throughout the pandemic. We have always said no. Now this person believes that after their recovery, they will be as protected against coronavirus as a vaccinated person is and are insisting to visit indoors with us on this basis.
verywellhealth.com

The Link Between Narcissistic Personality Disorder and Alcoholism

Narcissism is a personality trait that in some people can be part of narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) and alcoholism is a substance use disorder, but the two are linked and share similar qualities. Narcissists can become alcoholics and alcoholics can be particularly narcissistic when drunk. Many alcoholics are not narcissists when they’re sober.
verywellhealth.com

The Most Common Addictive Drugs

Substance abuse in the United States is one of the leading health conditions impacting millions of lives. Statistically, 165 million people or 60.2% of Americans ages 12 and older currently abuse drugs, including alcohol and tobacco. Since 2000, there have been 700,000 overdose deaths in the U.S., with annual rate increases of 4%.
Daily Mail

Novavax Covid vaccine shots are available TODAY across Australia – but will anti-vaxxers afraid of Pfizer and AstraZeneca finally take it?

Unvaccinated Australians are now able to book in their Novavax jab with the government hoping the rollout will encourage the vaccine-hesitant. First and second doses are available from GPs, pharmacies, and state clinics across the country but experts warned boosters are far off. The federal government hoped the introduction of...
biospace.com

COVID-19 Update: Novavax EUA Expected, Toddler Vaccine Delay

It was noted early in the COVID-19 pandemic that the disease was peculiar — not only was it a respiratory disease, but it created hyper-immune responses, the so-called “cytokine storms", and affected blood clotting, even in healthy, young people. New research has emerged suggesting its effects on the gut, as well as psychological tolls. For those and more, continue reading.
PHARMACEUTICALS

