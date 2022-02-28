Jack Armstrong Announces He's Tested Positive for COVID-19

Buffalo Bills fans won't be traveling to Europe anytime soon or heading downtown anytime at all to watch their team play, according to reports. The NFL announced its foreign schedule for 2022, and the Bills aren't on it. Meanwhile, according to a detailed report by The Athletic's Tim Graham, they are on the verge of announcing an agreement with the state and Erie County on a new stadium to be built across the street from the present one in Orchard Park, which would end all hopes of a downtown location that never was feasible because of infrastructure issues.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO