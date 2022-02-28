ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jack Armstrong Announces He's Tested Positive for COVID-19

By Aaron Rose
 2 days ago

Armstrong said he found out Monday morning in New York that he had tested positive for the virus, but is feeling fine, having been fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. The Raptors will...

