Supply Drop

Take care of your beloved animals with the LumaCare Ark therapeutic laser device for pets. Designed for treating animal injuries, this advanced Cold Laser therapy system is a noninvasive way to deliver targeted treatment. Portable and rechargeable, it’s easy to take with you outside or to a convenient place for your pets. Its patented handheld design has 2 rotating emitter heads to deliver 180 degrees of motion—or you can use only 1 head if you prefer. The LumaCare Ark emits a photon energy beam, stimulating the mitochondria to produce more ATP. Overall, this increases blood flow, cellular growth, and cellular function while decreasing inflammation. Aiding the body to heal itself, it supports your pet as they recover from traumatic or chronic injuries. Select from 3 different treatment settings, which have different treatment times and head choices.
