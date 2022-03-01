Field Bosses

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
Epic Games has released a new playable demo for the Chorus game which is available to purchase on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms and was officially launched last year. If you have not yet experienced the Chorus game created by developer Deep Silver Fishlabs a demo has now been made available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. Enabling you to test your piloting skills and receive a taste of the “fluid and fast-paced space combat” before parting with your hardened cash.
During a recent stream, Ubisoft revealed what fans can expect to see in 2022 for Rainbow Six Siege. This year represents Year 7 for the game, and there are some big additions on the way. Throughout the next four seasons, players can expect to see new maps, new Operators, improvements to the game's anti-cheat measures, and the addition of cross-play and cross-progression. Console players will also be happy to know that there are new options coming, including the ability to personalize aim control, as well as change controller input presets.
Sony has revealed the new games arriving on the PlayStation Now games service this month during March 2022. The PlayStation Now selection this month includes Shadow Warrior 3, Crysis Remastered, Relicta and Chicken Police Paint It Red. All games are now available to play on the service and the new Shadow Warrior 3 game will be available on the PlayStation Now service until July 4th 2022. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new first-person shooter that combines “fast-paced gunplay, razor-sharp melee combat, and a spectacular free-running movement system” for gamers to enjoy.
The newest addition to pokemon unite plays very uniquely. With teleporting mechanics built into every key move, Hoopa is an unconventional supporter that is very strong when properly utilized. One of the biggest things to keep in mind when playing Hoopa is looking at the map. Since each of its moves in this particualr build teleports either Hoopa or its allies, understanding where and how to use them is very important. Without much further ado, here is a Pokemon Unite Hoopa Guide and Build.
Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
Neon Giant wants to bring its video game to the largest number of users and today opens reservations on Sony consoles. Curve Games and Neon Giant They put an end to about two months of rumors and confirm the launch of The Ascent on PS5 and PS4 for this March 24ththus allowing PlayStation users to enjoy the successful RPG with a cyberpunk setting. In addition, reservations for the video game are opened today, having incentive one RPEG 33 rocket launcher with a unique laser sight in blue.
Pokemon Journeys has officially brought the new fan favorite Marnie to the anime with the newest episode of the series! The newest iteration of the series has shaken things up big time as instead of following the story and locations from the Pokemon Sword and Shield games, Ash Ketchum has been exploring each of the regions of the franchise thus far freely from episode to episode. He's been making his way around the world as he rises through the World Coronation Series tournament and has come face to face with many powerful opponents so far. This has included some brand new faces fans have wanted to see in action too.
All the Elden Ring main bosses required to beat the story campaign will take you through a pretty rough journey on their own, a cabal of irritable demigods who take real issue with your exploration of the Lands Between. There's dozens more bosses than just these ones, optional or highly-recommended enemies spread throughout Elden Ring, but if you're focused on purely the critical path, we can show you what lies ahead. Here's all the Elden Ring main bosses required for you to beat the story.
We now know where (and when) Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available to stream for the first time. Unfortunately for those worldwide, the first reported confirmation for No Way Home’s streaming plans is localized to the US. As per Deadline, No Way Home will be available to stream...
If you've got a once-beloved but now dormant game series gathering dust, you might as well toss it into the metaverse and see what happens. That's what Square Enix has seemingly done with Dungeon Siege, which has been resurrected as a component of The Sandbox, a so-called metaverse which describes itself as "a leading decentralized gaming virtual world".
According to Destiny 2 developer Bungie, the game won’t run on the Steam Deck. They go on to say that any players attempting to get it working on the handheld PC will be met with a ban. With the Steam Deck shipping worldwide, Bungie has confirmed that Destiny 2...
Back 4 Blood is adding underground dungeons, terrifying new monsters, new playable characters, and more with its first big expansion, Tunnels of Terror, launching April 12. Turtle Rock revealed Back 4 Blood: Tunnels of Terror as it celebrated a major milestone Tuesday morning: 10 million players since launch. The expansion will be bundled in with copies of Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition, and the annual pass, but you'll need to buy it separately if you only have the standard edition or are playing on Game Pass. Turtle Rock has yet to announce the price of the expansion as a standalone upgrade.
Want to know how many bosses you'll need to defeat in Elden Ring? We've got you covered. The Soulsborne games, and those in a similar vein, are known for their impressive and tricky boss fights. Often large in scale or hideous in appearance, these battles tend to leave a lasting impression on a player.
Somerville, the intriguing sci-fi adventure that wowed audiences at E3 2021’s Xbox showcase and The Game Awards, isn’t what you may have assumed it to be. While made by 30-ish developers at Jumpship, a studio co-founded by former Playdead CEO Dino Patti, Somerville will not play like Limbo or Inside. “It used to be 2D; now we’ve changed it into a 3D game,” writer and director Chris Olsen told Edge, in an exclusive look at the game ahead of its launch on PC and Xbox this year. “It used to have a jump and then I was like, I don’t want to jump. I don’t want it to be a platformer.”
Winterfell was set on fire ahead of the opening of the Game of Thrones Studio Tour!. It looks like an iconic location in Westeros is no more. It has been confirmed that the Winterfell set that was built for the last few seasons of Game of Thrones has just burned to the ground!
Back 4 Blood‘s first expansion finally has a launch date, and developer Turtle Rock Studios has already revealed the new content players can expect for its co-op zombie shooter. Tunnels of Terror will be coming to Fort Hope on April 12th, 2022. Here's a little sneak peek on what...
