Kendrick Perkins doesn’t want to see Marcus Smart make life harder for himself on the basketball court. Smart had a frustrating Sunday night in Indiana, where the Celtics suffered a 21-point loss at the hands of the lowly Pacers. Not only did Smart log a plus/minus of -20 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but he also was slapped with a technical foul in the fourth quarter as the contest started to get out of reach for the C’s.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO