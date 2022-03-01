ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Is the UK government finally seeing sense on renewables?

By Fiona Harvey Environment correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVw6r_0eS1Gxmy00
Kwasi Kwarteng speaking at the Cop26 UN climate conference Photograph: Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

On Monday, as war in Ukraine caused turbulence in the European energy market, and just before the publication of the “bleakest warning yet” from scientists on the climate crisis , the UK’s secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng, took to Twitter to set out his case for a clean energy future for the UK.

It was a major intervention from the business secretary, at a vital juncture. Kwarteng is joining many of the biggest voices and leading experts in the UK energy industry in arguing for clean energy and rejecting fossil fuels.

But this new emphasis from the government will need to be backed up by further policy and action if it is to mean real change.

So what should we make of Kwarteng’s statements?

The invasion of Ukraine has led to a huge upheaval of the energy markets, as the International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol predicted. Gas prices in Europe were already soaring, owing, in part, to Vladimir Putin’s tightening of gas supply to the EU – a move that now seems a clear precursor to his invasion aims.

Germany has announced a suite of new energy policies alongside its historic foreign policy reversals , and the country’s Green party – in the ruling coalition – is even reconsidering its implacable opposition to nuclear power.

EU nations are ramping up their low-carbon energy efforts, and businesses have been affected too: earlier this week BP gave up its stake in Rosneft , and on Monday Shell did the same with Gazprom .

In the UK, the war has added impetus to the claims of many Conservative politicians and rightwing commentators , fuelled by soaring gas prices, that the UK must put off the goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions in favour of fostering domestic fossil fuel supplies.

Kwarteng’s statements, in response to these issues, acknowledge that North Sea oil and gas are totemic for many opponents of the UK’s net zero plans – the UK’s own fossil fuel resources are seen as a bulwark against energy insecurity and economic threats.

However, this overlooks the fact that much of the UK’s production of North Sea oil and gas is sold overseas to the highest bidder – in fact, the amount exported doubled late last year .

The UK has no gas supply issues, but what Kwarteng carefully leaves out is that the UK certainly does have a gas storage issue. The Conservative government decided in 2017 to allow the closure of major gas storage facilities , meaning that the UK now has puny storage capacity compared with EU countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. Being unable to store large quantities of gas makes the UK more dependent on imports and vulnerable to price shocks, like the current one.

Kwarteng is absolutely right – but why then is he planning a big expansion of exploration in the North Sea ? The Committee on Climate Change found last week that granting new licences to explore for oil and gas in the North Sea would do nothing to alleviate high prices, as those new fields would take decades to come into production.

But although the CCC clearly “favoured” a moratorium on new licences , the government’s response made clear it was minded to press ahead with them anyway.

Again, Kwarteng is right – those calling for a return to fracking as the answer to the UK’s energy problems are deluded. Fracking failed because the industrialisation of densely populated countryside for meagre returns was always a doubtful business in the UK.

But it’s notable that Kwarteng, one of the authors of Britannia Unchained, chooses an entirely different argument to slap down the frackers – the fact that any gas produced would not reduce the market price.

The UK led the dash for gas, and away from coal, in the 1990s, which is the main reason why UK greenhouse gas emissions have fallen further and faster than many comparable developed countries over that time. But gas cannot be the long-term answer if we are to tackle the climate crisis.

However, as the energy commentator Michael Liebreich also pointed out on Twitter on Monday , moving away from gas needs to be planned and carefully executed – otherwise, consumers will face price shocks.

The UK could have ramped up renewable energy much sooner, but chose to rely on North Sea fossil fuels for much longer than necessary.

Why does nuclear come first? Building new nuclear power stations will take even longer than new North Sea oil and gas fields, or new fracking wells.

The only new nuclear power station currently being built in the UK, at Hinkley Point C in Somerset by French energy giant EDF, has taken the best part of two decades to move from planning to construction and is still years away from producing electricity. Financial backing for new nuclear is also in serious doubt, as critics say it is likely to be the most expensive form of generation .

Again, Kwarteng is absolutely right: renewables are cheaper than gas. Onshore wind is one of the cheapest forms of renewable energy.

Why then has the UK made onshore windfarms almost impossible to build in England? Solar prices have also plummeted. So why has the government failed to mandate solar panels on new housing, and reduced the incentives available for households to install them?

The case for energy efficiency is abundantly clear. The UK has the leakiest housing stock in Europe, so insulation will cut energy bills, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make people healthier.

But since the scrapping of the ill-administered green homes grant last April, households across England have been left without any assistance scheme. In fact, apart from the short-lived green homes grant scheme, there has been no nationwide insulation programme for the last seven years, and meanwhile more than 1m new homes have been built to high-carbon standards, and will have to be retrofitted.

Ed Matthew, of the thinktank E3G, says: “The business secretary is right to flag that energy efficiency investment is the best way to bring down energy bills. There is potential to cut UK home energy use in half with energy efficiency.

“But the £6bn the government has committed is only half of the investment needed to get on track to net zero and reach the target to end fuel poverty by 2030. The Ukraine crisis is a reminder of the price we pay due to our addiction to gas.

“For energy security, for net zero, for energy bills, the solution is the same – we need a bold new infrastructure programme to insulate every UK home within a decade and massively accelerate the switch to electrified heat. There is no greater patriotic mission.”

Jan Rosenow, director at the Regulatory Assistance Project, applauds Kwarteng’s intentions but says that the UK is coming at this from a slow start.

“The government rightly identifies an expansion of renewables and home energy efficiency upgrades as important levers to move away from imported fossil gas,” he says.

“Whilst on renewable energy the UK has achieved a lot and recent announcements of annual auctions are welcome, on energy efficiency the UK is trailing far behind its European neighbours. A well-funded, long-term energy efficiency programme is still nonexistent and this needs to change.”

Nothing that Kwarteng says in this thread represents a departure in government policy. What’s important is that he has chosen to say it, at this time and in this way.

He is not alone: Alok Sharma, the cabinet minister who presided over the Cop26 climate summit last year, has repeatedly called for more climate action. Other Conservatives are also joining the fray: Samuel Hall of the Conservative Environment Network told Darren Grimes on GB News on Monday that renewables would work better than fracking in bringing bills down.

These interventions have come amid renewed concern over the UK’s energy future, sparked by the war in Ukraine. They also come as a belated riposte to attempts by the right wing of the Tory party to turn net zero into a culture war .

For months now, almost as soon as the last delegate departed from Cop26 in Glasgow last November, the UK’s right-leaning press has been full of attacks on the government’s climate policy by the opponents of net zero.

The wounding of Boris Johnson in the partygate scandals gave rightwing Conservatives and commentators the opening they needed , as the “green agenda” has long been closely identified with the prime minister. Soaring energy prices fanned the flames.

For Kwarteng now to take such a public stand in favour of green energy, slapping down fracking enthusiasts and deflating claims for North Sea gas, marks a significant ramping up of green rhetoric. Perhaps the fightback starts here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine warns of disaster ‘10 times larger than Chernobyl’ as biggest nuclear plant ‘under heavy weapons fire’

Russian troops outside the city of Enerhodar are shelling the Zaporizhzhia power plant, Ukraine’s largest nuclear facility, and a fire has broken out, according to Ukrainian officials.Ukrainian leaders warn the attacks are creating a “real threat of nuclear danger” at the power station, the largest plant of its kind in Europe.“We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire,” Andriy Tuz, a spokesperson for the plant, said in a video posted on Telegram. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”If the shelling continues, it could cause a nuclear disaster 10...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Fatih Birol
Person
Alok Sharma
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Efficiency#Energy Security#Un#European#Twitter#Russian#Kwasikwarteng#Eu#Bp#Rosneft#Shell#Gazprom
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

178K+
Followers
55K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy