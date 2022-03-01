TV tonight: Nicôle Lecky’s one-woman show makes a superb drama

Mood

10.05pm, BBC Three

Have you ever woken up after a night on the booze full of regret about social horrors committed? This is how the day starts for Sasha in Nicôle Lecky ’s excellent six-part drama based on her one-woman show Superhoe . She’s obsessed with her ex-boyfriend, frustrated over her recording artist dreams, and it’s the final straw when her mum kicks her out. Matters quickly turn worryingly dark for Sasha as she finds herself sofa-surfing at her weed dealer’s place, then starts to research sex work as a solution. Hollie Richardson

24 Hours in A&E

8pm, Channel 4

It has been more than a decade since this series started giving us a raw glimpse of life in an A&E department, so it’s taking a look back at the best stories. These include 79-year-old Carole who, after being rushed in after a stroke, is given a drug with only a one-in-eight success rate, while her husband of 60 years looks on. HR

The Holiday

9pm, Channel 5

Jill Halfpenny leads on a dream holiday to Malta with a group of friends who spend their time checking their partners’ phones and hating their technology-obsessed children. The tension is high, the surroundings are idyllic, and there’s trouble brewing, which is well set up by this gloriously soapy opener full of blood-splattered flash-forwards, knowing looks and revelations. Hannah Verdier

The Gilded Age

9pm, Sky Atlantic

The Russells deal with the aftermath of a rail disaster – although Bertha is more concerned with how a visitor can help improve her status (again). Meanwhile, could Agnes have a valid point with her stern words about Mr Raikes’s misintentions with Marian? The real reason to tune in again, however, is the beautiful work by the costume department. HR

Navigating bereavement … Bridget Everett as Sam in Somebody, Somewhere. Photograph: HBO

Somebody Somewhere

9pm, Sky Comedy

Fresh from its success in the US, this eight-part comedy-drama follows fortysomething Sam (Bridget Everett ) as she navigates life after her sister’s death. “This is like my second breakdown this week,” she tells co-worker Joel (Jeff Hiller), who takes her to a local singing group – which might just change things. HR

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable

10pm, Dave

The cheerful show in which comics tell moderately unflattering stories about themselves to Mel Giedroyc and her sidekick Lou Sanders continues. This week, Scarlett Moffatt recalls a disgraceful girls’ holiday, Paul Chowdhry remembers his light-fingered past, and Rob Beckett ’s wantonly poor timekeeping results in chaos. Phil Harrison

Live sport

FA Cup football: Peterborough United v Manchester City 6.45pm, ITV. Fifth-round tie. Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur is on BBC One at 7.30pm.



