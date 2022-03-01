ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV tonight: Nicôle Lecky’s one-woman show makes a superb drama

By Hannah Verdier and Phil Harrison, Hollie Richardson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13n6pi_0eS1GwuF00

Mood

10.05pm, BBC Three

Have you ever woken up after a night on the booze full of regret about social horrors committed? This is how the day starts for Sasha in Nicôle Lecky ’s excellent six-part drama based on her one-woman show Superhoe . She’s obsessed with her ex-boyfriend, frustrated over her recording artist dreams, and it’s the final straw when her mum kicks her out. Matters quickly turn worryingly dark for Sasha as she finds herself sofa-surfing at her weed dealer’s place, then starts to research sex work as a solution. Hollie Richardson

24 Hours in A&E

8pm, Channel 4

It has been more than a decade since this series started giving us a raw glimpse of life in an A&E department, so it’s taking a look back at the best stories. These include 79-year-old Carole who, after being rushed in after a stroke, is given a drug with only a one-in-eight success rate, while her husband of 60 years looks on. HR

The Holiday

9pm, Channel 5

Jill Halfpenny leads on a dream holiday to Malta with a group of friends who spend their time checking their partners’ phones and hating their technology-obsessed children. The tension is high, the surroundings are idyllic, and there’s trouble brewing, which is well set up by this gloriously soapy opener full of blood-splattered flash-forwards, knowing looks and revelations. Hannah Verdier

The Gilded Age

9pm, Sky Atlantic

The Russells deal with the aftermath of a rail disaster – although Bertha is more concerned with how a visitor can help improve her status (again). Meanwhile, could Agnes have a valid point with her stern words about Mr Raikes’s misintentions with Marian? The real reason to tune in again, however, is the beautiful work by the costume department. HR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6L19_0eS1GwuF00
Navigating bereavement … Bridget Everett as Sam in Somebody, Somewhere. Photograph: HBO

Somebody Somewhere

9pm, Sky Comedy

Fresh from its success in the US, this eight-part comedy-drama follows fortysomething Sam (Bridget Everett ) as she navigates life after her sister’s death. “This is like my second breakdown this week,” she tells co-worker Joel (Jeff Hiller), who takes her to a local singing group – which might just change things. HR

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable

10pm, Dave

The cheerful show in which comics tell moderately unflattering stories about themselves to Mel Giedroyc and her sidekick Lou Sanders continues. This week, Scarlett Moffatt recalls a disgraceful girls’ holiday, Paul Chowdhry remembers his light-fingered past, and Rob Beckett ’s wantonly poor timekeeping results in chaos. Phil Harrison

Live sport

FA Cup football: Peterborough United v Manchester City 6.45pm, ITV. Fifth-round tie. Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur is on BBC One at 7.30pm.


Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Anna Karen Dies in Fire

Anna Karen, who starred in the British soap opera EastEnders, died on Tuesday. The 85-year-old actress died in a house fire in east London, her agent told BBC News. Karen's film and television career began in the 1960s, with her best-known role being Olive in the 1969-1973 sitcom On the Buses.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Halfpenny
Person
Scarlett Moffatt
Person
Bridget Everett
Person
Mel Giedroyc
Person
Paul Chowdhry
Person
Rob Beckett
TVLine

That '70s Show Stars Tease Start of '90s Show Production: 'Red and Kitty, Teenagers, Grunge Rock... Let's Go!'

Red and Kitty are back in Point Place. Just days after Netflix unveiled the cast of That ’70s Show spinoff That ’90s Show, original series stars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red) are on set and sharing photos. “And we have started,” Rupp wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her pilot script and name plate, presumably from the inaugural table read. She posted the same photo on Twitter along with a different caption, writing: “Back again. The same but different. So fun.” Smith also shared a pic of his script on social media, his revealing the title of Episode...
TV SERIES
Vogue

What To Read, Watch & Listen To Ahead Of The Biggest TV Series Of The Year

Bel-Air A politically charged (and much darker) reimagining of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air hits Peacock and Sky on 14 February, retracing Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Los Angeles in present-day America. For some comic relief before tackling the drama, revisit the original ’90s sitcom – paying special attention to Ashley and Hilary Banks’s vastly underrated wardrobes.
TV SERIES
Hypebae

Sydney Sweeney Was Also Disgusted by the Hot Tub Scene on 'Euphoria'

Sundays have become the most chaotic day of the week, thanks to the second season of Euphoria, which has proven particularly tragic for Cassie Howard. Played by Sydney Sweeney, episode four of the HBO Max drama finds the blonde using her best frenemy Maddy’s birthday party as an opportunity to seduce her questionable love interest, Nate Jacobs, wearing a sultry pink swimsuit to catch his attention. As the love triangle congregates in the hot tub, Cassie’s antics only end in disgusting hilarity as she proceeds to throw up on everyone.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Drama#Channel 4#A E#Channel 5 Jill Halfpenny#Hbo
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Morgan Stevens, ‘Fame’ and ‘Melrose Place’ Actor, Dies at 70

Morgan Stevens, an actor best known for his role as the teacher David Reardon in the television series “Fame” and his recurring role on popular 1990s series “Melrose Place,” died Jan. 26 of heart disease at his home in Hollywood, according to the L.A. Coroner’s office. He was 70 years old. Born Calvin Morgan Stevens in Knoxville, Tenn., his screen credits spanned three decades, with the actor primarily establishing himself in television. His first credited role came in 1979, with a guest appearance on the Bonnie Franklin-starring CBS sitcom “One Day at a Time.” Stevens joined the ensemble of the syndicated drama...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
soapoperanetwork.com

Alison Sweeney Returning to ‘Days of our Lives’

Get ready for the return of Sami Brady DiMera! Portrayer Alison Sweeney revealed in a post on her Instagram story on Monday that she is back filming at “Days of our Lives.”. Posting two behind-the-scenes stories which showed herself and co-star Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker) in a compilation of...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Leaked Photos Show Red and Kitty in 'That '70s Show' Revival

Photos from the set of That '90s Show, the highly anticipated sequel series to That '70s Show, leaked this week, showing Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp hard at work already. Although the show is set 15 years after That '70s Show, it looks like the Formans' kitchen is still in the same home, except with some 1990s flair. The new series will be released on Netflix and will run 10 episodes.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Where are the stars who left Grey's Anatomy now?

Grey's Anatomy fans are eagerly awaiting for return of the show's 18th season in February, with lead actress Ellen Pompeo continuing her role as Dr Meredith Grey. But what about the other stars who have left the series? Having been on screens for nearly two decades, the medical drama has seen plenty of cast members come and go over the years. From Patrick Dempsey to Katherine Heigl find out what the actors who have left the hit series are up to now...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The Guardian

171K+
Followers
54K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy