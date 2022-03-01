Cougars complete comeback, take down Oregon State in Overtime

Copyright 4 News Now

CORVALLIS, Oregon — The Washington State Cougars and Oregon State Beavers were back and forth all night before Washington State held on for the 103-97 win in overtime.

The Cougars erased a double-digit deficit in the 2nd half and the two teams exchanged punches the rest of the way.

Michael Flowers led the Cougars with 27 points including several big three’s down the stretch, as six different Cougars were in double figures.

The loss for Oregon State extends their losing streak to 15 games.

This was the first win in Corvallis for the Cougars since January of 2013.

With the win Washington State drops to 16-13 and 9-9 in the Pac-12 Conference.

