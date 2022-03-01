ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cougars complete comeback, take down Oregon State in Overtime

By Keith Osso
 1 day ago
CORVALLIS, Oregon — The Washington State Cougars and Oregon State Beavers were back and forth all night before Washington State held on for the 103-97 win in overtime.

The Cougars erased a double-digit deficit in the 2nd half and the two teams exchanged punches the rest of the way.

Michael Flowers led the Cougars with 27 points including several big three’s down the stretch, as six different Cougars were in double figures.

The loss for Oregon State extends their losing streak to 15 games.

This was the first win in Corvallis for the Cougars since January of 2013.

With the win Washington State drops to 16-13 and 9-9 in the Pac-12 Conference.

New collective aims to help Gonzaga athletes with NIL rights

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga student-athletes now have a new way to market themselves. Gonzaga community leaders launched the "Friends of Spike" Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective on Tuesday. The program will allow student-athletes from Gonzaga to get paid for having their name, image, or likeness used in a variety of different ways.
Gonzaga basketball player personally delivers shoes for man experiencing homelessness

SPOKANE, Wash.– Size 17 shoes are hard to come by, but that didn't stop a Gonzaga basketball player from finding a few pairs to help a man in need. Spokane Quaranteam founder Rick Clark shared to the group's Facebook page that a local homeless outreach group was trying to track down a pair of shoes that size. He said the pair a very tall man experiencing homelessness had on were on their last leg.
KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

