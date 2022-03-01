PLAINS, Pa. — Now that it's March, the march towards Hershey continues for the best local high school wrestlers. With the District championships in the books, the regional tournaments are this weekend. Local wrestlers will hit the mats at Bethlehem Liberty, Bethlehem Freedom, Altoona and Williamsport. Among the district champs with their sights on states are a defending state champion from Wyoming Area, Jaden Pepe and the first-ever girl to win a District II championship - Lake-Lehman sophomore Lexi Schechterly.
Comments / 0