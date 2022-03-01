ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Morning Call

Regional wrestling: Top 10 Class 3A wrestlers to watch from Districts 2, 12

There are 52 PIAA berths up for grabs at this weekend’s Class 3A Northeast Regional wrestling tournament at Liberty’s Memorial Gym. Most will go to the District 11 powerhouse, but not all. Who are the best bets from Districts 2 and 12 to leave Bethlehem with a ticket for Hershey? Here’s a look at 10 who could leave with the highest finishes. Top 10 from Districts 2-12 Class 3A (in alphabetical ...
COMBAT SPORTS
Herald-Dispatch

Knights meet Spring Valley in boys sectional opener

HUNTINGTON — Welcome to the West Virginia Class AAAA Region 4 Section 1 boys basketball tournament, where the top seed has a losing record, the second seed is on a hot streak and the third seed is dangerous. Third seed Spring Valley (4-16) takes on No. 2 seed Cabell...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Area HS girls basketball regional schedules

(WVNS) — We are one step closer to having new state champions in girls basketball. Below you can find the Regional matchups in our area. Class A, Region 3 GAME 1: Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. – James Monroe at Webster County GAME 2: Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. – Greenbrier West at […]
HIGH SCHOOL
fcfreepress

Women’s Indoor T&F: 11th place after Meet Opening, Edinboro

On Saturday, The Shippensburg University women’s indoor track & field team turned in an all-conference, third-place finish in the distance medley relay at the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indoor Championships at Edinboro University. What Happened. The quartet of Isabelle Gulgert, Kayla Dalhouse, Sydney Morgan and Kyra Gerber ran...
EDINBORO, PA
Reading Eagle

Wilson loses to Hempfield, fails to lock up berth in state boys basketball tournament

Wilson failed to lock up a berth in the PIAA Tournament with a 56-47 loss to Hempfield in a District 3 Class 6A boys basketball consolation semifinal Tuesday at Landisville. The ninth-seeded Bulldogs (15-10) will have one more chance to earn a spot in states when they travel to second-seeded Cumberland Valley, a 66-46 loser to Chambersburg in another consolation game, for the seventh-place game Friday at 7 p.m.
WILSON, PA
WDTV

East Fairmont sends five qualifiers to state wrestling tournament

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont is no stranger to the state wrestling tournament, having graduated a four-time state champion in Blake Boyers last year. What’s different this time around is how the success is spread out amongst more individuals. The Bees are sending five qualifiers and three alternates to Huntington this weekend, including 133-pound regional champion Levi Carpenter.
FAIRMONT, WV
WNEP-TV 16

Pepe, Schechterly Look Ahead to Wrestling Regionals

PLAINS, Pa. — Now that it's March, the march towards Hershey continues for the best local high school wrestlers. With the District championships in the books, the regional tournaments are this weekend. Local wrestlers will hit the mats at Bethlehem Liberty, Bethlehem Freedom, Altoona and Williamsport. Among the district champs with their sights on states are a defending state champion from Wyoming Area, Jaden Pepe and the first-ever girl to win a District II championship - Lake-Lehman sophomore Lexi Schechterly.
PLAINS, PA
Metro News

WVSSAC Class AAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Pairings

VIENNA, W.Va. — With the conclusion of Class AAA regional play Tuesday evening, state tournament pairings are set. The WVSSAC Girls State Basketball Tournament, sponsored by Chick-Fil-A, opens Tuesday, March 8 and concludes Saturday, March 12. Class AAA seedings:. Fairmont Senior (23-1) Logan (22-2) North Marion (22-2) Nitro (15-8)
VIENNA, WV

