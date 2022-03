Looking for how to beat Malenia in Elden Ring? There's a good reason she's optional, and is arguably one of the hardest bosses we've seen in Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro. There are two big reasons for that. The first is that when she hits you, she heals herself, and that even includes blocking attacks with shields. It can turn the first stage of the fight into an absolute slog, as you gradually burn through your flasks, and she's about as healthy as when you started.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO