This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. The number of new COVID cases is in steep decline in many parts of the country. But we don't yet know how many of the people who've had COVID will develop long COVID, with chronic symptoms that may include fatigue, shortness of breath, coughing, joint pain, muscle pain, chest pain and problems with focus and memory. The attention researchers are devoting to long COVID may end up benefiting people with mysterious, hard-to-diagnose diseases, including Lyme disease, and autoimmune diseases like chronic fatigue, syndrome and fibromyalgia. Patients with these diseases have often been told it's all in their heads.

