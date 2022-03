A "domestic situation" may have been what led to the stabbing death of a man whose body was found Monday afternoon in a Round Lake Beach garage, authorities said Tuesday. Round Lake Beach police were called to a home on the 2000 block of Apache Trail around 3 p.m. by a person who said there had been a stabbing. Officers spoke to a man at the house who had multiple cuts on his body. After they briefly spoke to the man, he was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, officials said.

ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO