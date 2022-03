After a strong second quarter, the Mountaineers were able to step up late, overcoming a fourth quarter Oklahoma State run and beating the Cowgirls 60-56. The Mountaineers have struggled in the second half of games this season. After going into halftime with a six-point lead, West Virginia gave up the lead with just 4:17 to play. The Mountaineers would battle back late though, closing out the Cowgirls late, and winning their second straight game.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO