Boys basketball: Chapel Field rolls to seventh consecutive win, beat Mount Academy in D final

LOCH SHELDRAKE – There wasn’t an expectation that Chapel Field would contend for a boys basketball sectional title. Coach Brad McDuffie said he didn’t have a good read on his opponents following a season lost to COVID and the Lions didn’t show much in a 1-5 start.

But then Chapel Field beat Livingston Manor on Jan. 28 and hasn’t lost since. Lucky seven was a 45-34 Class D championship victory over Mount Academy on Monday night, a game the Lions took control of early on and gave only the faintest of hope of an Eagles’ comeback.

Boys basketball: With no home gym, Chapel Field's basketball teams learn life lessons on the road

Coach McDuffie said it was a 55-45 loss at Chester on Jan. 25 that signaled to his players that they could compete with the best teams in the section. And now his Lions are the best in Class D.

Turning point

McDuffie was concerned about facing Mount Academy for a second time in 12 days because the Eagles shot very well in a 47-46 setback on Feb. 17. So McDuffie made sure to have his players get just a bit closer to the Mount shooters but still holding true to the Lions’ 2-3 defensive zone, only jumping out when it appeared a 3-ball was going up. Plus, playing the 2-3 helped save the Lions’ legs.

“A little bit of the difference was we made a couple defensive adjustments on them,’’ he said. “We were a bit more aggressive on the close outs (on the perimeter shooters), especially with the three-point.’’

It surely did the trick. The Eagles missed their first seven shots (and turned the ball over three times) in the opening four minutes and finished 2-for-11 for the quarter as Chapel Field took a 12-4 lead. It was even worse in the second quarter at 2-for-14 and 10 misses to open the period. Chapel Field headed to halftime up 27-10.

“We came out on fire,’’ said Chapel Field’s Noah McDuffie, Brad’s son. “We looked up the floor. We were using our teammates.’’

Player of game

Noah McDuffie had school on Monday but said it was very difficult to concentrate on anything for the excitement of playing in the finals.

“I was nervous all day. It was crazy. I was just waiting for this moment,’’ he said.

He wasn’t overly thrilled with his game but he proved effective when it mattered. He scored three buckets in the paint in the second quarter, and in the fourth he hit four of six free throws. He did miss all seven of his 3-point attempts and shot 5-for-21 overall. His 18 points led all scorers.

By the numbers

Chapel Field (8-6) – The Lions shot 11-for-32 in the first half but just 3-for-20 in the second, finishing at 26.9 percent for the game. Tyler Hossink and Noah Swart each finished with 11 points. The Lions were just 1-for-10 from beyond the arc, with 34 of 52 overall shots coming in the paint. The Lions had 18 turnovers. With no home gym, the Lions are true road warriors, winning eight times.

Mount Academy – The Eagles shot 11-for-51 (21.6 percent) and missed 14 of 16 3-pointer attempts. The Mount turned the ball over 25 times. The closest the Eagles would get was 11 points (twice) in the fourth quarter. Kent Kleinsasser and Wilfred Wright each scored 13 points in the loss. Jake Maendel scored 21 in the Feb. 17 setback and just five on Monday. The Mount loses five seniors.

Up next

In the opening round of the state tournament, Chapel Field will take on perennial county champion Bridgehampton at 5 p.m. on Monday at a site to be determined.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Boys basketball: Chapel Field rolls to seventh consecutive win, beat Mount Academy in D final