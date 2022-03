"Euphoria" season two is coming to an end with the upcoming Feb. 27 finale, and we're already wondering where the story will go from here. The popular HBO teen drama was renewed for season three on Feb. 4, following a record-breaking season, having raked in a massive viewership of 2.4 million with its season two premiere (a milestone premiere for HBO Max). And though much of how season three will unfold hinges on where the second season leaves our characters, there's already buzz building about what the future holds for our East Highland teens. Read on to learn everything we know about "Euphoria" season three so far, including its expected premiere date, plot details, and more.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO