Bulldogs Cruise at Drew Invitational

In the final home contest of the season, the University of Georgia men’s basketball team fell to No. 13 Tennessee, 75-68, Tuesday evening before 6,139 spectators at Stegeman Coliseum. Graduate Aaron Cook led Georgia (6-24, 1-16 SEC) in scoring with 17 points, along with four assists and three steals....
Georgia suffered its 10th consecutive loss Tuesday night, falling 75-68 to Tennessee in Athens. The Bulldogs (6-24, 1-16 SEC) have not won since beating Alabama on Jan. 25, their only SEC win. Georgia has lost 18 of its last 19 games. ExploreMore from the AJC on the Bulldogs. There were...
Northshore made the long bus ride to No. 6 Captain Shreve worth the trip as the 11th-seeded Panthers built a 20-point lead and held on for a 63-53 Class 5A second-round playoff victory on Tuesday. “Our kids didn’t look at it as an upset,” Panthers coach Josh Carlin said. “Although...
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Landon Carr scored 12 points and had a career high 22 rebounds in Northview’s 65-35 victory over West Vigo on Wednesday evening. The Knights led throughout the game and built on their 31-18 halftime lead. They extended that with a 7-0 run to open the 3rd quarter. The Knights advance to […]
Charleston – With a bigger home crowd than usual and a long-coveted state tournament berth hanging in the balance, Capital girls basketball coaches and players admitted there were some nerves early in the Cougars’ Class AAAA Region 3 co-final against Woodrow Wilson on Wednesday. But it was nothing...
SCOOBA — Fresh from claiming their second conference tournament championship in four years, the fourth-seeded Lions of East Mississippi Community College fell just short of advancing to this week’s semifinals of the NJCAA Region 23 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Clinton. After knocking off 13th-seeded Itawamba, 59-55, during...
Stanford women's soccer star Katie Meyer -- a Cardinal goalkeeper and a team captain -- has tragically died, the school announced Tuesday. She was only 22 years old. No cause of death was revealed. "Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters," university officials said...
As the Path to the Pete and the 2022 WPIAL basketball playoffs conclude with the championship games this week, the Road to Hershey and the start of the PIAA basketball postseason is less than a week away. The state playoffs begin on Tuesday and Wednesday instead of the standard first...
Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team is asking fans to help send them off to Nashville ahead of the SEC Tournament. The team will be leaving for Nashville on Wednesday, March 2 at 12:45 p.m. Fans wishing to send off the Tigers should meet in...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Megan Abrams scored 25 points, JaMya Mingo-Young and Brittany Davis had double-doubles and 11th-seeded Alabama turned back 14th-seeded Auburn 75-68 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Wednesday. Allie Craig Gruce, who had four 3-pointers this season, hit four in the game...
On Tuesday, On3 released its newest prediction for five-star quarterback Arch Manning. As of now, Alabama is listed as the favorite for the Isidore Newman product. On3 gives Alabama a 30.1 percent chance of adding Manning to its 2023 recruiting class. Georgia is right behind Alabama at 24.9 percent, per On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.
On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com; Radio: WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: North Catholic had its run of four straight WPIAL titles stopped by Mohawk last season, falling in the title game 54-48. … The Section 1 champions will face off with section rival Freedom for the third time. The Trojanettes won 64-49 and 52-47 earlier this year. … After a first-round bye, North Catholic rolled to wins over No. 8 Laurel (61-33) in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Waynesburg Central (58-29) in the semifinals. … North Catholic is led by sophomore guard Alayna Rocco (17.1 ppg) and junior guard Dacia Lewandowski (15.3 ppg). Rocco scored 22 points in the semifinals. … Lewandowski has college scholarship offers from Akron, Colgate, Hofstra, Manhattan, Marshall, Monmouth, Mount St. Mary’s, Navy, Oakland, Stoney Brook, Toledo, UMass Lowell and Western Carolina.
Lake Arthur ended a 45-year state title drought last March, then lost three key players to graduation. But the new-look Tigers are back and ready to defend their Class 2A state title at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association girls basketball state tournament in Hammond at Southeastern Louisiana University. “I...
The college basketball world was shocked when longtime Maryland Terrapins men’s basketball head coach Mark Turgeon decided to step away from the program in December after 11 years with the school. Danny Manning has been the interim coach since but things have not been great for the school in...
