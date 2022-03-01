ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid-19: 'Clear evidence' of PPE shortages across NI during pandemic

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is "clear evidence" there were personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages across the health sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, the NI Audit Office has found. PPE stocks remained "very low" until June 2020, a report by the Auditor General Kieran Donnelly said. This was particularly the case with FFP3...

www.bbc.com

