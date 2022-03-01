ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MI

Mendon, Marcellus girls win district basketball games

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRyFR_0eS19xr800

The Mendon girls have qualified for the district semifinals.

On Monday night, the Lady Hornets beat Burr Oak 61-23 inside Athens High School in the opener.

“We never gave up and I'm very proud of this team,” Burr Oak coach Brittany Norton said.

Mendon reached double digits first in the game. The Hornets scored 11 points in the opening quarter while holding Burr Oak to just four points in an 11-4 edge. A 13-4 advantage in the second pushed the Hornet lead to 24-8 at halftime.

Mendon would hold a 15-12 lead during third-quarter scoring. This still allowed the Hornets to lead by 19 points (39-20) entering the fourth. In that final stanza, Mendon’s 22 points was the most by either team in a quarter. Burr Oak put in three points in that quarter.

Mendon got a game-high 22 points from Alivia Stuart in the game, she pulled down three rebounds with three assists as well. Makennah Mullin scored 12 points with 14 rebounds, Payton Griffith finished with 11 points, five rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Ryley Mullin totaled nine points with six rebounds, Keyara Szymanski scored three points, Kayla Wenzel added two while both Chloe Behrends and Bailie Lash scored a free throw. Behrends totaled five rebounds, Lash had four.

Brooklyn Hernandez led Burr Oak with 10 points, four rebounds and three steals while Braylyn Hernandez scored eight points with six rebounds and four assists. Sarah Hirschy scored three points with six rebounds, Cristal Hernandez totaled two points with seven rebounds.

With the win, Mendon improves to 18-3 on the season. The Hornets will take on Colon (16-4) in the district semifinals on Wednesday. That game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start on Wednesday in Athens. The host Indians (19-1) will play Tekonsha (2-17) in the first district semifinals at 5:30 p.m.

Burr Oak ends the season at 8-11.

Marcellus girls advance

The Marcellus girls beat Howardsville Christian 44-20 on Monday night.

“We were very sound once again on the defensive end of the floor,” Marcellus coach Don Price said. “Took us a bit to get going offensively, but we finally found our groove and took control of the game in the second quarter.”

Marcellus out-scored Howardsville 10-5 in the opening quarter and 20-7 at halftime. The Lady Cats would hold advantages of 18-10 in the third and 6-3 in the fourth to secure the win.

Brooklyn VanTilburg led all scorers with 25 points. She grabbed six rebounds with six steals and four blocks in the game.

“We got a big night from Brooklyn VanTilburg,” Price said. “Her contributions were huge on both ends of the court tonight.”

Emma Holmes and Bailey Asmus both had eight points, Nicole Hayford scored two points and Clare Flory made a free throw.

Holmes handed out five assists with four rebounds, Jenna Wells secured five rebounds.

“Our goal since day one was to have an opportunity to play for a district championship and we are excited to have the chance to win it,” Price said.

With the victory, Marcellus advances to the district finals. Those will take place against Gobles, the host school for the district, on Wednesday. Gobles beat Lawrence 56-20 on Monday.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Mendon, Marcellus girls win district basketball games

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Ukrainian civilians race to evacuate under 11-hour cease-fire

Lviv, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities prepared Sunday for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were...
POLITICS
CNN

Pence condemns Republican Putin 'apologists' in speech to RNC donors

(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned Republican "apologists" who have used positive language to describe Russian President Vladimir Putin amid his invasion of Ukraine, according to a source who was in the room as Pence spoke to top GOP donors. "There is no room in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tekonsha, MI
Burr Oak, MI
Sports
City
Mendon, MI
Mendon, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Michigan Education
City
Athens, MI
City
Burr Oak, MI
City
Marcellus, MI
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
Reuters

Bennett says Israel will try to mediate on Ukraine even if prospects poor

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - Israel will continue trying to mediate between Russia and Ukraine even if success seems unlikely, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday after returning from surprise talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has requested that Israel serve as intermediary, citing the government's good relations...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

These are the corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Car shipments were paused. Beer stopped flowing. Cargo ships dropped port calls, and oil companies cut their pipelines. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading some of the world's best known brands — from Apple to Disney and Ikea — to abruptly exit a country that's become a global outcast.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Hornets#Alivia Stuart#Lash#Indians#Howardsville
CNN

Trump has been on Putin's side in Ukraine's long struggle against Russian aggression

(CNN) — Americans rarely pay much attention to international events. Busy lives leave little time for distant events with unfamiliar protagonists. Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has become a rare exception, its butchery in plain view via saturation coverage for anyone with a video screen. But Americans may not yet have absorbed this disturbing reality: The American president who left office just 14 months ago sided with the butcher.
POTUS
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

675
Followers
492
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy