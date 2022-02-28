Educational Development Corporation: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

Energizer has oversold in the current market conditions. Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) is facing sluggish organic revenue growth, fighting gross margin compression due to inflation, tough competition from generic brands, and a high debt load. Some of these problems are not unique to Energizer. Many companies in the consumer staples sector face low revenue growth and gross margin compression. But, none of those companies are trading at 10x earnings. Energizer has excellent brands, and the company's core products (batteries) have become an essential part of modern life. I am encouraged that the company's management has made reducing debt and improving gross margins a top priority. When the management achieves the goals of higher gross margins and lower debt, the stock will not be trading at 10x earnings. My biggest concern is the company's debt load. But, I bought Energizer at $34.45. Currently, this is a short-term holding until the company reduces its debt further.
