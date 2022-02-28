Educational Development Corporation: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

@EnigmaDude AMD had been regaining market share primarily because Intel still has not slashed prices like they used to in the long past.. I never like Intel price slashings because they always damaged AMD.. now AMD is "alive and well" and this means that i can allow Intel to return to price slashings to a point.. Intel must manage AMD instead of slaughtering AMD.. AMD is an innovative chip company and deserve some but not all of the sunlight !! you hear? Intel is expected to stay dominant. Intel fell behind AMD on good intents and good will. the game is over. and Intel can resume competiveness again. No more pig slaugherings.. of course..

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO