Japan

Today in History

Frederick News-Post
 1 day ago

Today is Tuesday, March 1, the 60th day of 2022. There are 305 days left in the year. In 1815, Napoleon, having escaped exile in Elba, arrived in Cannes, France, and headed for Paris to begin his “Hundred Days” rule. In 1867, Nebraska became the 37th state...

www.fredericknewspost.com

UPI News

Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C.

March 1 (UPI) -- A rally in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, modeled after the "Freedom Convoy" that occupied Ottawa for more than a week, failed to draw substantial crowds. The rally drew fewer than a hundred people to the Washington Monument Tuesday, to protest COVID-19 restrictions, the Washingtonian reported. Truckers also...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Fox News Are Melting Down Over Biden’s Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman to Supreme Court

President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he had the opportunity to nominate a new Supreme Court justice, he would nominate a Black woman. No one seemed to care at the time. Presidents had made similar pledges in the past. Ronald Reagan in 1980 pledged to nominate a woman to “one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration.” Donald Trump in 2020 promised to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman, leading to the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. But now that Biden is actually in a position to nominate a new justice to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State the Most People Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of mass migration over the past year and a half. These migrations have a pattern, and some states have become more popular than others, based on the recently released United Van Lines’ 45th Annual National Movers Study. The state the most people are moving to is Vermont. (These are […]
VERMONT STATE
MLive

Daylight Saving Time 2022: When do clocks ‘spring forward’ this year?

Daylight Saving Time begins in 2022 on Sunday, March 13 when clocks will “spring forward” one hour and we lose an hour of sleep overnight. Though we’ve had a little more light each day since the winter solstice on Dec. 21, the big change will be triggered at 2 a.m. on March 13 with the shift to Daylight Saving Time as clocks move head to 3 a.m. The sun will set at around 6 p.m. in New Jersey on March 12. The following day, after the time shift, sunset is at 7:01 p.m.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Americans, Canadians answer Ukraine call for foreign fighters

Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion. With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking a world war, Americans and...
MILITARY
Luay Rahil

The Second Richest Person in Virginia

The Mars family became one of the richest families in the world selling cheap chocolate. The company was founded in 1911 by a brilliant entrepreneur named Frank Mars, and some of his grandchildren are still involved in running the company.
VIRGINIA STATE
Radar Online.com

Donald Trump To Walk Kimberly Guilfoyle Down The Aisle At Wedding To His Son

Former Fox News host-turned-political-aide, Kimberly Guilfoyle is busy planning her wedding with Donald Trump's oldest son, Don Jr, however, one major detail of the special day has been confirmed – the former President will be giving the bride away. Article continues below advertisement. “Kimberly’s father passed away in 2008,...
RELATIONSHIPS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst State to Work in America

There are a large number of studies about which cities and states are best to work in. Among the most well-known are those from U.S. News and WalletHub. These are based on unemployment, job growth, job satisfaction, and the variety of industries. A new study uses different yardsticks, relying primarily on whether a state is […]
ECONOMY
AM 1390 KRFO

2 Minnesota Towns Made the List of Top 20 Places for Affairs in US

Minnesota just got the exciting news that they were listed as one of the Top 10 smartest states in the United States. #WayToGoMinnesota But the story you might not have heard wasn't as nice of news for the state with all of the frozen lakes. A list of towns came out recently that were the top spots for affairs and 2 towns in Minnesota made the top 20.

