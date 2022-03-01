ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN climate panel: Irreversible damage looms

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report...

