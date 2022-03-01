LJ Martin receives eighth Division I offer from Kansas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – He was arguably the best player in El Paso as a junior in 2021 and the stock of Canutillo running back LJ Martin continues to rise.

Martin, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, picked up his eighth Division I scholarship offer on Monday night from Kansas, a school in the Big 12 Conference. It’s Martin’s fourth offer from a Power 5 program.

A top-200 recruit nationally and the seventh-best running back in the country according to Rivals, Martin rushed for over 2,000 yards as a junior while leading the Eagles to the Class 5A Regional Semifinals.

A big, physical back with speed that can also catch passes out of the backfield, Martin has caught the attention of top programs around the nation.

In addition to the Jayhawks, Baylor, Kansas State, Texas Tech, New Mexico, UNLV, UTEP and UTSA have all offered him scholarships. Martin took a visit to Tech in January.

With over five months until the start of his senior season, Martin will have plenty of time to pick up more offers and make a decision for his college football career. He and the Eagles are hoping to make a big splash in the playoffs again next fall, too.

