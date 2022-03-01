ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

LJ Martin receives eighth Division I offer from Kansas

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LT8Uo_0eS17s5P00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – He was arguably the best player in El Paso as a junior in 2021 and the stock of Canutillo running back LJ Martin continues to rise.

Martin, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, picked up his eighth Division I scholarship offer on Monday night from Kansas, a school in the Big 12 Conference. It’s Martin’s fourth offer from a Power 5 program.

A top-200 recruit nationally and the seventh-best running back in the country according to Rivals, Martin rushed for over 2,000 yards as a junior while leading the Eagles to the Class 5A Regional Semifinals.

A big, physical back with speed that can also catch passes out of the backfield, Martin has caught the attention of top programs around the nation.

In addition to the Jayhawks, Baylor, Kansas State, Texas Tech, New Mexico, UNLV, UTEP and UTSA have all offered him scholarships. Martin took a visit to Tech in January.

With over five months until the start of his senior season, Martin will have plenty of time to pick up more offers and make a decision for his college football career. He and the Eagles are hoping to make a big splash in the playoffs again next fall, too.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

UTEP football back on the gridiron for spring practices

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP football hit the practice field for the first of 15 spring practices on Tuesday. The Miners are now looking forward to the 2022 season after a historic season last year which saw UTEP play in a bowl game. UTEP head coach Dana Dimel and his staff got a first […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

North Texas vs. UTEP ‘Fan Appreciation’ tickets set at $10

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – In the final game of the regular season for the UTEP men’s basketball team, tickets are being listed for as low as $10 a ticket. Saturday’s 7 PM start is against Western division leading North Texas. All seats are just $10 in four sections (Bronze, Copper, Green, Navy) on “Fan […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Americas, Chapin survive and advance to next round of state tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gold ball season continued for two El Paso high schools as Chapin and Americas found themselves moving on to their regional semifinal round of the state playoffs after big wins on Tuesday. Americas (35-2, 13-1) faced Keller Central (20-16) in Andrews, Texas in the UIL 6A Region I quarterfinal. An 18-point […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Canutillo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
El Paso, TX
College Sports
El Paso, TX
Sports
El Paso, TX
Football
KTSM

Locomotive FC sign Grendadian national as defender

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Locomotive Football Club (FC) have signed Grenadian national player, Shavon John-Brown, for the upcoming 2022 USL Championship regular season. John-Brown is formerly a player in the National Independent Soccer League. The 26-year-old was born in Canada, according to the FC. He made his professional debut in 2011 […]
MLS
KTSM

UTEP falls to UAB in back-and-forth nail biter, 69-66

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP has made great strides in year one under head coach Joe Golding. Next up on the list of building blocks will be closing out top Conference USA opponents at home. The Miners led UAB 32-25 at halftime and multiple times late in the second half, but eventually succumbed to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Undefeated Las Cruces boys earn top seed in 5A state tournament

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces High School ran through its regular season schedule to a 28-0 record. That mark earned the Bulldawgs the top seed in the Class 5A boys basketball state tournament on Sunday night. With wins over five district champions, plus a season-opening victory over El Paso-Chapin (ranked 12th in […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Division#Ku Football#Coachjpeterson#Truebuzzfb#Top 200#Eagles#Jayhawks#Baylor#Texas Tech#Utep#Utsa#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

UTEP women fall on the road at UAB, 65-49

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After leading by five at the half, UAB put together a 9-0 run to start the third quarter to pull away from UTEP on the way to a 65-49 win on Saturday afternoon in Bartow Arena. After UTEP (14-12, 6-10 Conference USA) had held UAB (15-12, 8-8 Conference USA) without a point […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KTSM

Keonte Kennedy nearing return to UTEP lineup

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After being sidelined the past two months with a foot injury, UTEP sophomore guard Keonte Kennedy made his return to the practice floor inside the Don Haskins Center on Thursday. “It felt really good to be back out there, and to finally be back out there on the court,” said […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT: high school basketball playoff scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s gold ball season. Tune-in to 9 Overtime for all your high school basketball playoff scores and highlights with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, and Sam Guzman. It’s the only high school basketball wrap-up show in the Borderland. Play of the Week Americas def. Byron Nelson, 55-44 (Trail Blazers advance to 6A […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Sports
Texas Tech University
KTSM

Two former Aggies selected in 2022 USFL Draft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two former NM State football players will continue their journey in professional football after being selected in Wednesday’s USFL Draft. The USFL will begin their inaugural season on April 16, 2022.   Larry Rose III became the first Aggie selected to the USFL when the New Orleans Breakers called his name with the […]
NFL
KTSM

El Paso’s Blanca Burns rising through officiating ranks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s Blanca Burns’ rise in the officiating ranks didn’t take long, but her start in the profession is a story worth telling. Burns was born in Mexico and moved to El Paso when she was five-years-old. She attended Montwood High School and played on the girls varsity basketball team […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Texas Tech El Paso’s Veronique Masterson named to Aspen Institute fellowship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of Texas Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso’s top administrative employees is set to become a fellow in the prestigious international nonprofit Aspen Institute. Veronique Masterson, vice president for marketing and communications with the Office of Institutional Advancement at Texas Tech’s El Paso campus, is the recipient of the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

SISD’s public relations team brings hardware home

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) earned the top school public relations award in the state at the Texas School Public Relations Association Star (TSPRA) Awards Celebration for its outstanding work in delivering comprehensive communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. The SISD Public Relations team received the 2021 Platinum Award from […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso sends seven teams to Area Round of boys high school basketball playoffs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The boys high school basketball playoffs are officially underway, and a total of seven local teams have punched their tickets to the Area Round (Round 2). KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from Tuesday night. Boys High School Basketball Playoffs (Bi-District Round)Tuesday, Feb. 22 ⁠— Finals •Americas […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Levesque, UTEP track stars win big at Conference USA Indoor championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KTSM) – In his first season competing in the heptathlon at the collegiate level, Coronado graduate and current Rice track star Grant Levesque took home the Conference USA Indoor Track & Field championship on Sunday. Levesque scored a total of 5,626 points, winning the heptathlon 60 meter hurdles and the pole vault, setting […]
SPORTS
KTSM

KTSM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy