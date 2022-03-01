Gardening in March: what to plant and tidy in your garden this month

Not all of us are lucky enough to own a rototiller, but do not despair. There is a simple but time consuming hand method called “double-digging” that will give us the same results. The tools you will need are a spade, digging fork, rake, wheelbarrow and a board long enough to span the bed and wide enough to stand on. String and stakes for guides are also helpful to keep those rows straight. You start by digging a trough about two spade widths across and as wide as you desire the bed to be. This trough should be no more than 6 to 8 inches deep. The topsoil removed from the trough should be placed in the wheelbarrow until you come to the end of your bed. This topsoil will be used to fill the last trough you dig. Once the topsoil is removed, you use a digging fork to loosen the next layer of soil called the subsoil. This is done by sinking the fork into the subsoil and doing a “waggle” motion back and forth. This loosens the compacted subsoil and expands the root zone and additional 6 to 8 inches.

