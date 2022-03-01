ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Commuters hit by biggest rise in rail fares in almost a decade

By Oliver Gill,
Telegraph
 1 day ago

Commuters will be hit with the biggest increase in rail fares for nearly a decade despite a steep fall in the number of train services being run. National rail fares will rise by 3.8pc, the steepest increase since January 2013, in a fresh blow to families facing spiralling energy bills, soaring...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Time Out Global

Uber fares are set to rise by 20 percent for Londoners

Going out in London could be about to get even more spenny – with Uber passengers facing a 20 percent hike in the cost of their fares. It’s the cherry on top of the cost-of-living crisis and news that the capital’s tube and bus fares are set for the biggest price rise in 10 years.
TRAFFIC
Telegraph

Three days of Tube strikes to hit commuters next week

Commuters face three days of strikes on the London Underground next week after talks between Sadiq Khan and trade union bosses broke down in a row over pay and pensions. The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced industrial action on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The city's transport authority...
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Rail fares rise ‘couldn’t come at a worse time’

Train passengers in England and Wales face an increase in fares from Tuesday. The Government has been accused of adding to the cost of living crisis following the largest rise in rail fares for nearly a decade. Train passengers in England and Wales face an increase in fares of up...
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Cost of commuting hiked as new rail fares implemented

Passengers have been hit hard by the price increase of up to 3.8% in England and Wales. The largest rise in rail fares in nearly a decade has added more than £100 to the cost of many annual season tickets. Analysis of fares by the PA news agency shows...
TRAFFIC
Time Out Global

Good news and bad news for Sydney commuters as partial rail services restored

Following a day in which commuters were left stranded as the government and rail unions traded blows via the press, a minor respite from the travel chaos was granted, with the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) announcing that limited train services would be restored in Sydney on Tuesday, February 22. Claiming the NSW government, which declared all train services across Greater Sydney cancelled on February 21, had “backed down”, a statement from the union welcomed the decision to allow rail services to resume, although it warned that journeys “may be disjointed”.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

BBC worker ‘raped during production of cookery show’

A woman was allegedly raped during production of a new BBC cooking show.City of London police are investigating the alleged attack, which reportedly happened in London in September.A source told The Sun the incident has made the crew “really nervous” and has sent “shockwaves” through the team working on the programme, Hungry For It.The new cookery competition pits amateur chefs against each other as they compete for challenges and get help from industry stalwarts.It is being presented by Stacey Dooley, who is best known for her documentaries covering social issues on BBC Three.A statement released by City of London Police said: “On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police was contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021.“The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers.”A BBC Studios statement said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

OVO Energy to cut 222 jobs at Perth base

More than 220 workers at oil and gas provider OVO Energy's Perth office will take voluntary redundancy, local politicians have confirmed. The remainder of staff at the base, which employs about 700 people, will work from home. Two bases in Edinburgh, one in Cumbernauld and another in Dunfermline will close,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Worst to come for food price rises, Tesco boss says

The chairman of Britain's biggest supermarket has warned "the worst is yet to come" on rising food prices. Tesco's John Allan told the BBC he was aware people were on very tight budgets and having to choose between food and heating "troubles us". But he said grocers and suppliers were...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Refugees in hotels told free access to toiletries and medication will be cut

The Home Office has told asylum seekers staying in hotels it will stop providing them with free access to non-basic toiletries and “over the counter medication”, according to a letter seen by the PA news agency.The letter, which states that the measures will come into effect on February 11, comes after it was revealed that the Government is spending £4.7 million a day housing asylum seekers in hotels, an estimated £127 per person.Faiz Mohammad Seddeqi, a former guard at the British Embassy in Kabul, has been staying in a hotel for almost six months after being evacuated to the UK...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

German billionaire buys Highland estate with NO ROADS for £1.2million in bid to turn one of Britain’s ‘last great wildernesses’ into a luxury tourist destination

A German billionaire has bought one of Britain's 'last great wildernesses' hoping to rewild it and turn it into a tourist destination. Tycoon Christoph Henkel, 64, has purchased 13,000 acre Kilchoan estate on the Knoydart peninsula in the Scottish Highlands, adding to his global portfolio of secluded resorts. Mr Henkel,...
WORLD
Reuters

Britain revokes mandatory COVID shots for health workers

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday confirmed that a requirement for health workers to have a COVID-19 vaccination would no longer be introduced in April and care home workers would no longer be required to have the shots from March 15. Health minister Sajid Javid in January said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

20 countries you can visit even if you're unvaccinated

A number of countries have closed the door on unvaccinated Britons (a cohort in excess of 10 million people, according to some estimates), with Spain among the most recent to announce that only double-jabbed Britons would be welcomed. Previously, a negative test was sufficient. However, with omicron proving to be...
WORLD
The Independent

Refugee hotel rooms ‘not good value for money’ says Afghanistan evacuee

A British man who was evacuated from Kabul just days after his wedding has described feeling “literally stuck” in a London hotel as thousands of refugees and asylum seekers await news of permanent accommodation from the Home Office.Abdul and Fatima, whose names have been changed, were married at the beginning of August last year but fled to the UK soon after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15.Abdul, a 26-year-old medical student who was born in Afghanistan told the PA news agency: “I think the Government is spending quite a lot in terms of providing rooms in the...
WORLD
The Independent

[OLD]London Tube strikes – live: Most Underground lines suspended as walk-outs disrupt travel across capital

The entire Tube network is currently disrupted as London Underground staff stage the first of two 24-hour strikes set for this week, on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.Today’s walkout has left nearly all Tube lines completely suspended, with commuters advised to work from home where possible. It began at 12.01am and will end at 11.59pm tonight.The RMT union has blamed the dispute on “a financial crisis at LUL (London Underground Limited)”, which general secretary Mick Lynch described as being “deliberately engineered by the government”.Transport for London (TfL) has warned travellers to expect “severe disruption to all lines and stations...
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Warning over Tube services ahead of strike

Transport for London said there is likely to be no service on the London Underground network on Tuesday and Thursday. London Underground is set to be crippled on Tuesday because of a strike by thousands of workers amid a warning there could be no Tube services because of the action.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Highest rail fare rise in nine years takes effect

The highest train fare rises for nine years have come into force for rail travellers in England and Wales. Regulated fares in England and Wales will rise by up to 3.8%. They cover around half of fares and include season tickets on most commuter routes. Labour condemned what it called...
TRAFFIC

