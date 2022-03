This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Although the final advance child tax credit payment was sent in December, eligible families can expect more money to arrive this year. With tax season here, the final enhanced child tax credit payment will arrive with your tax refund. The payment will be at least half of the total child tax credit, or more if you opted out of the monthly payments, added a new dependent to the family or significantly changed your income last year.

INCOME TAX ・ 19 DAYS AGO