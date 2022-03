Andy Bull’s comment on Shane Warne is the best obituary quote ever: “It didn’t matter whether you knew his leg-break from his googly, or his flipper, top-spinner, slider, or zooter for that matter … In fact, it meant you were in pretty good company, because the best batsmen of his generation couldn’t tell most of them apart either.” What a wonderful summary of a sporting genius (Shane Warne, preternatural genius who played with a carefree spirit, 4 March).

