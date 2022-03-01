ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EastEnders set rebuild cost hits £87m as bricks are shipped in from India

By Anita Singh,
Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BBC shipped bricks from India to create the new EastEnders set, producers have revealed, as they gave details of how the project spiralled to £87 million. The astonishing cost of rebuilding Albert Square, home to the BBC One soap, has been criticised by MPs and the National Audit...

The Guardian

Putting Britain’s greatest hits on the map

Regarding songs about British places (Letters, 25 February), no list would be complete without Marty Wilde’s Abergavenny, Fiddler’s Dram’s Day Trip to Bangor and Elton John’s paean to Grimsby. Danny Bethell. Hollesley, Suffolk. I remember a popular song from 1946 by the Merry Macs extolling the...
BBC

UK fast-tracks law to tackle Russian 'dirty money'

The UK is fast-tracking legislation to target money-laundering by foreign oligarchs. The government's move follows Russia's decision to invade Ukraine. As part of the measures, foreign property owners will have to declare their identities rather than using companies as a façade. It follows the economic sanctions announced by Prime...
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
Shropshire Star

Ireland will not be ‘found wanting’ on Ukraine – Irish premier

Ireland will not take part in the funding of weapons to Ukraine, after the EU announced plans to fund supplies of weapons and equipment to Ukraine. Ireland will not be “found wanting” on support for Ukraine, the Irish premier has said. It comes as the EU announced that...
Daily Mail

Revolting moment solicitor, 37, injected food with his own blood as he strolled through a west London Sainsbury's Local - in a rampage which cost £500,000

This is the moment a solicitor injected food with his blood as he strolled through a Sainsbury's Local in west London during a rampage which cost £500,000. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, walked into three supermarkets carrying a bucketful of hypodermic needles before jabbing at random products on August 25 last year.
Telegraph

A Madea Homecoming, review: Mrs Brown and co annihilate the very concept of comedy

The funny thing about Mrs Brown’s Boys – and I do mean the funny thing, singular – is that the show has an American doppelgänger of sorts. A few years after Brendan O’Carroll wrote the short radio play that would grow into his demoralisingly popular BBC sitcom, the American actor Tyler Perry composed I Can Do Bad All by Myself – a stage musical that would unleash his own geriatric drag character, Mabel ‘Madea’ Simmons, on an unsuspecting world.
The Independent

BBC worker ‘raped during production of cookery show’

A woman was allegedly raped during production of a new BBC cooking show.City of London police are investigating the alleged attack, which reportedly happened in London in September.A source told The Sun the incident has made the crew “really nervous” and has sent “shockwaves” through the team working on the programme, Hungry For It.The new cookery competition pits amateur chefs against each other as they compete for challenges and get help from industry stalwarts.It is being presented by Stacey Dooley, who is best known for her documentaries covering social issues on BBC Three.A statement released by City of London Police said: “On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police was contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021.“The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers.”A BBC Studios statement said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: The worst household appliances to leave on standby

Rising global gas prices mean that UK households are facing massive energy bills in 2022, exacerbating an already-spiralling cost of living crisis that has seen the price of food, fuel, national insurance contributions and mortgage repayments all going up while salaries stagnate.The Bank of England has meanwhile warned that inflation is expected to climb from its current level of 5.4 per cent to more than 7 per cent this spring, meaning the situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon.The increase in the cost of domestic electricity and gas was confirmed earlier this month when Ofgem, the UK energy regulator, announced...
Telegraph

Briton killed in Sydney shark attack was about to marry Australian fiancee

The British victim of a shark attack in Sydney was a 35-year-old former RAF serviceman about to marry his Australian fiancee, it has emerged. Simon Nellist, who was described by friends as “one of the best humans on this planet”, was training for a charity swim when he became the first victim of such an attack on the city’s beaches in almost 60 years.
Telegraph

West ejects Russia from Swift and cancels 'golden passports'

The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada blocked 'certain' Russian banks from accessing the Swift international payment system as part of another round of sanctions against Moscow. It came with a pledge to limit "Golden Passport" programs allowing Russians to obtain citizenship by investment. The measures, which will also include...
BBC

My forgotten bank account paid out 60 years later

When six-year-old Carol Allison spent a year in Edinburgh with her granny, she was taken every week to the bank to deposit a shilling into her account. More than 60 years later, she found the forgotten bank book while tidying her house in the city's Stockbridge area. She took it...
Daily Mail

German billionaire buys Highland estate with NO ROADS for £1.2million in bid to turn one of Britain’s ‘last great wildernesses’ into a luxury tourist destination

A German billionaire has bought one of Britain's 'last great wildernesses' hoping to rewild it and turn it into a tourist destination. Tycoon Christoph Henkel, 64, has purchased 13,000 acre Kilchoan estate on the Knoydart peninsula in the Scottish Highlands, adding to his global portfolio of secluded resorts. Mr Henkel,...
