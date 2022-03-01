ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

COVID hospitalizations plummet across Alabama

By Todd Stacy Alabama Daily News
Times Daily
 1 day ago

MONTGOMERY — The number of Alabamians hospitalized with COVID-19 stood at 695...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Alabamians#Digital Subscription
CBS News

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky vows to hold fast as Russia's forces advance and Putin's missiles rain down

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that almost 6,000 members of Russia's invading force had been killed as Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war against Ukraine hit the one-week mark. Zelensky vowed that Russia would not topple his government by pummeling Ukraine's cities and civilians with missiles, but with pressure from unprecedented international sanctions against Moscow swelling by the day, that appeared to be Putin's strategy.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy