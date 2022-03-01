TAHOE PARK (CBS13) - People in the Tahoe Park neighborhood of Sacramento are still stunned by the storm damage, including downed trees and piles of branches in the roads. Audrey Trevino couldn't believe how much damage the wind and rain could do right in her front yard. The storm left a massive tree uprooted and toppled over across her aunt's car and her neighbor's truck."I was in total shock. I wasn't expecting this at all. This storm obviously hit harder than most of us expected," said Trevino. "I was just shocked. I didn't know what was going on. I just...

