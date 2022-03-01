ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briles out at Grambling less than 1 week after being hired

By David Brandt AP Sports Writer
 1 day ago
FILE - Mount Vernon High School football coach Art Briles talks to players on the sideline Aug. 30, 2019, in Bonham, Texas. Grambling State football coach Hue Jackson has hired former Baylor coach Briles as offensive coordinator, the university confirmed Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Briles has not worked in college football since 2016, when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)

Art Briles’ tenure as offensive coordinator at Grambling State is over less than a week after it started.

The former disgraced Baylor coach said he didn’t want to be a “distraction” at the prominent HBCU with a storied football program in northern Louisiana, leaving the program just five days after he was surprisingly hired by coach Hue Jackson.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of your coaching staff at Grambling State University,” Briles said in a statement released Monday. “Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want. I have the utmost respect (for) the university, and your players.”

Briles has been a pariah in college football since 2016, when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations.

ESPN first reported that Briles would not coach at Grambling. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Grambling asked Briles to resign or the coach did so on his own.

The baggage surrounding Briles was well-known, but that didn’t stop Jackson from making the hire last week. The 66-year-old Briles coached briefly in Italy and then at a Texas high school after he was dismissed from Baylor.

Grambling’s decision received renewed attention Monday when a three-day old social media statement from the Hue Jackson Foundation gained traction. It was the latest in an avalanche of criticism for the university.

The foundation’s statement said that Briles’ hiring “will be instrumental in teaching others teaching others the importance of knowing how to prevent victimization, proper reporting procedures, provide adequate resources to individuals who have been victimized and develop strong law enforcement partnerships within the community.”

Former Grambling quarterback Doug Williams — the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl with Washington in 1988 — was one of many who voiced his displeasure with the school’s decision to hire Briles in the first place. The NFL executive with the Washington Commanders said the foundation’s statement didn’t sway his opinion.

“I don’t know what you get from that statement,” Williams told the AP on Monday. “I don’t think anything needs to be added. Everybody knows what I think about it. I’m not going to change.”

In the Baylor case, the NCAA infractions panel stated that Briles “failed to meet even the most basic expectations of how a person should react to the kind of conduct at issue in this case. Furthermore, as a campus leader, the head coach is held to an even higher standard. He completely failed to meet this standard.”

Baylor paid Briles more than $15 million after firing him. He later acknowledged making mistakes and apologized for “some bad things” that happened under his watch.

This isn’t the first time a coach has attempted to hire Briles since 2016. Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson attempted to hire Briles as the program’s offensive coordinator in 2019, though university administration eventually vetoed it.

Briles was considered one of the top offensive coaches in the country when he led Baylor from 2008-15, leading the program to a 65-37 record. His spread offense kept the Bears regularly ranked in the AP Top 25 and the program had four 10-win seasons in a five-year span from 2011-15.

Jackson is the former head coach of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns.

Related
The Spun

The Art Briles, Grambling Situation Might Not Be Over Yet

Art Briles was reportedly hired to become Grambling State’s new offensive coordinator, sparking a lot of criticism across the college football world. The former Baylor Bears head coach was ousted for his improper handling of sexual assault allegations in Waco, Texas. Briles has not coached in college football since,...
WACO, TX
Yardbarker

Doug Williams 'very disappointed' with Grambling hiring Art Briles

Grambling State’s decision to hire Art Briles as offensive coordinator was always going to prove controversial. The school might not have expected such a backlash from one of its most famous players, however. Doug Williams, the former Grambling State quarterback who went on to win Super Bowl MVP honors...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Hue Jackson’s bizarre defense of hiring Art Briles might just feature a bit of tax evasion

Former Cleveland Browns head coach and current Grambling State Tigers leader Hue Jackson was in the news recently for accusations that he was forced to tank during his time with Cleveland. Now, Jackson is in the news once again, this time for his recent Grambling State hire of controversial coach Art Briles, who was accused of ignoring sexual assault committed by his players during his time at Baylor. Jackson penned a letter via his foundation defending the hire of Briles. The letter, while bizarrely strong in its defense of Briles, also seemed to indicate some questionable findings when it came to Jackson’s foundation.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Baylor#Hbcu#Espn
The Spun

Breaking: Grambling State Makes Final Decision On Art Briles

In a not-so-surprising reverse of course, Art Briles will no longer be the offensive coordinator for Hue Jackson and Grambling State. A spokesperson confirmed to Richard Johnson of SI.com that Briles has resigned from his position. He was employed for less than a week. This decision comes just three days...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Art Briles won't be Grambling's offensive coordinator, per reports

Art Briles’ return to college football did not last long. According to multiple reports, Briles will no longer be the offensive coordinator at FCS program Grambling State. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was first to report that Briles would not be the program’s OC. Chris Vannini of The Athletic added that Briles resigned from the job.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WacoTrib.com

Art Briles resigns at Grambling

Four days after Art Briles was hired as Grambling State's new offensive coordinator, the former Baylor head coach resigned on Monday. "Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of your coaching staff at Grambling State University," Briles said in a statement. "Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want. I have the utmost respect for the university, and the players."
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Leader

Wilkes mourns the passing of legendary coach John Reese

WILKES-BARRE — Dr. Greg Cant, president of Wilkes University Tuesday, in announcing the passing of legendary wrestling coach/athletic director John Reese, extended the university’s thoughts and prayers to members of the Reese family, and will share details about services when they become available. A death notice appears on...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
1053rnb.com

HBCU Backlash Forces Art Briles To Resign From Grambling State Football Job

Art Briles’ time at Grambling State University only lasted a few days. The former head football coach linked to a sexual assault scandal at Baylor University has resigned from the offensive coordinator position at Grambling State after intense backlash from the HBCU community, including prominent alumni. Legendary Grambling State...
NFL
