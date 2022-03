The backlash to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is hitting your liquor store. But calls to boycott Russian-made or owned vodka brands isn’t going to have much effect. As CNN reports, officials in Ohio, Utah and New Hampshire have asked liquor stores to remove Russian-branded spirits, which you would think would include a whole lot of vodka. Turns out, Americans don’t really drink Russian vodka; it actually accounts for about 1% of the domestic market, according to data from IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

