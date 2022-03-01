ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Cryptoverse: Bitcoin gains conflict currency credentials

By Medha Singh
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYy50_0eS14EBU00

(Reuters) - Bitcoin has leapt since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, bolstered by people in those countries looking to store and move money in anonymous and decentralised crypto.

Bitcoin trading denominated in the Russian rouble went into overdrive when the invasion began on Thursday, with daily volumes rising 259% from a day earlier to 1.3 billion rouble ($13.1 million), according to data from CryptoCompare.

In Ukraine, meanwhile, crypto exchange Kuna saw its daily trading volume more than treble to 150 million hryvnias ($5 million).

Bea O’Carroll, managing director at Radkl, a digital asset investment firm, said the war and Western sanctions had seen a trend emerge of bitcoin being used to transfer value.

“Basically, having a currency that is not controlled by the government, that is not affected by the emergency acts ... is really interesting,” she added. “Maybe this is how Russia gets its value moved around. Equally, on the other side, there was ‘this is how people are going to get value to the Ukrainians’.”

In the five days since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, bitcoin has risen 13%, while the S&P 500 U.S. stock index that it often mimics is up around 2% and traditional safety play gold is now largely flat after gaining as much as 3.5% on the day of the invasion.

On the day of the attack, about $300 million short bitcoin positions were liquidated, Coinglass data showed, while Singapore-based QCP Capital said “a good portion” of leveraged long positions had been taken out.

As well as being largely anonymous, crypto holdings and transactions are often held in wallets on decentralised platforms that can be accessed from anywhere.

ENTER THE OLIGARCHS

“Bitcoin could be a potential safe haven for Russian oligarchs avoiding sanctions as there will be no censor on the Bitcoin network and on cryptocurrency transactions,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“Cryptocurrencies could act as a powerful store of value for a major part of holdings that don’t need to be liquid.”

Yet for crypto fans, the fact that such holdings could offer a route around sanctions could be a double-edged sword.

“It could lead to regulations from NATO countries against usage of crypto, but the flip side is that there could be broader adoption in places with geopolitical turmoil,” said Katie Talati, head of research at digital asset manager Arca.

Ukraine was also quick to spot an opportunity in the crypto world’s reach and anonymity. Vice-Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted the wallet addresses of bitcoin and ether, alongside an appeal: “Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations.”

Fedorov’s government and Ukrainian non-governmental organisations raised over $22 million in cryptocurrencies after the appeals, according to blockchain analysis company Elliptic.

While bitcoin may be emerging as a currency of choice in areas of geopolitical risk, however, market players caution there are differing views over whether it can more broadly become a “safe-haven” asset, a form of digital gold.

For Zach Friedman, co-founder of crypto brokerage Secure Digital Markets, bitcoin’s post-invasion gains serve to enforce the “narrative around bitcoin’s store of value during turbulent times”.

STABLECOINS ON FIRE

Elsewhere: money is flowing into “stablecoins”, which are pegged to traditional assets such as the U.S. dollar.

As of Friday, stablecoin transactions comprised over 83% of the total crypto market’s 24-hour trading volume according to CoinMarketCap.

USD Tether, the largest stablecoin saw its market capitalization climb to an all time high of nearly $80 billion, while gold-backed cryptocurrency PAX Gold added nearly $100 million to its market cap in two days.

($1 = 98.9450 roubles; $1 = 29.7000 hryvnias)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mykhailo Fedorov
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Currency#Crypto Currency#Digital Assets#Russian#Cryptocompare#Crypto Exchange Kuna#Radkl#Ukrainians#Coinglass#Qcp Capital#Swissquote Bank
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
MarketRealist

How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The Independent

Televangelist Pat Robertson says Putin’s march on Ukraine is the beginning of the ‘end times’

Televangelist Pat Robertson came out of his retirement to say Russia’s president Vladimir Putin was “compelled by God” to invade Ukraine.The televangelist added the shocking claim that Mr Putin’s attack on Ukraine was in preparation for a massive “end times” invasion of Israel.The 91-year-old insisted this was all a part of an “end times” battle and that Mr Putin was just following God’s plan.Mr Robertson said: “People say that Putin’s out of his mind. Yes, maybe so. But at the same time, he’s being compelled by God. He went into Ukraine but that wasn’t his goal. His goal was...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

339K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy