ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Biden wants to raise nursing home standards

By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press
The Decatur Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will launch a major overhaul of nursing homes standards in his State of the Union speech tonight, White House officials said, outlining a series of measures long sought by advocates and opposed by the industry. Taken together, the measures would raise the bar...

www.decaturdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Biden vows to crack down on poorest-performing nursing homes

The White House on Monday announced plans to boost nursing home staffing and oversight, blaming some of the 200,000-plus covid deaths of nursing home residents and staff during the pandemic on inadequate conditions. Officials said the plan would set minimum staffing levels, reduce the use of shared rooms and crack...
POTUS
Boston Globe

As rules ease, Baker views mask mandates in hospitals, nursing homes as ‘standard operating procedure’

As his administration eases guidance on masks statewide, Governor Charlie Baker indicated Thursday he has no immediate plans to lift mandates his administration has imposed in hospitals, nursing homes, and other settings where he views face coverings as “standard operating procedure.”. Baker and a top aide said his administration...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Nursing home - wheelchair graphic

Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality. President Joe Biden is launching a major overhaul of nursing home quality in his State of the Union speech. White House officials Monday outlined steps to set minimum staffing levels, increase inspections and continue efforts to keep COVID-19 out of nursing homes. Experts say staffing levels are a critical marker for nursing home quality, and many facilities lack sufficient numbers of nurses, nursing assistants and other workers. The industry says it needs more money to hire and retain qualified workers amid competition from hospitals. A staffing requirement has long been sought by advocates and opposed by the industry.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Sanford Herald

Biden to Propose Overhaul of U.S. Nursing Homes

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Minimum staffing levels will be a main feature of a major overhaul of U.S. nursing homes that President Joe Biden is expected to announce in his State of the Union speech Tuesday night. Staffing levels are considered a critical marker for nursing home...
HEALTH SERVICES
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Fox News Are Melting Down Over Biden’s Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman to Supreme Court

President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he had the opportunity to nominate a new Supreme Court justice, he would nominate a Black woman. No one seemed to care at the time. Presidents had made similar pledges in the past. Ronald Reagan in 1980 pledged to nominate a woman to “one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration.” Donald Trump in 2020 promised to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman, leading to the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. But now that Biden is actually in a position to nominate a new justice to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MSNBC

Trump-appointed judge creates new trouble for the Voting Rights Act

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 is one of the most important pieces of federal legislation in U.S. history. It’s also seen better days. Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court effectively gutted the law in 2013, and last year, they weakened it further. Democrats in Congress have tried repeatedly to advance the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which is designed to undo the damage imposed by the conservative justices, but GOP lawmakers have blocked the bill.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Inspections#Medicaid Services#State Of The Union#White House#The Centers For Medicare
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
beckershospitalreview.com

Federal vaccination mandate begins for healthcare workers in 24 states

Healthcare facilities in 24 states face their first deadline Feb. 14 to comply with the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Per CMS, 24 states covered by the Jan. 13 Supreme Court decision to uphold the agency's mandate must ensure staff have received at least one shot, have a pending request for an exemption, have been granted a qualifying exemption, or have been identified as having a temporary delay as recommended by the CDC, by Feb. 14. They also must ensure their employees are fully vaccinated by March 15.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Supreme Court considers whether Biden administration properly ditched Trump immigration rule

Whenever partisan control of the White House changes hands, old policies are junked and new ones, often exactly the opposite, are installed. But there’s a process that must be followed. And several members of the Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed suspicious the Biden administration was skirting the requirements in its zeal to get rid of a Trump administration rule that made it harder for immigrants to obtain green cards.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy